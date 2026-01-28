Machine Learning Engineer
Professional Galaxy AB / GIS-jobb / Stockholm Visa alla gis-jobb i Stockholm
2026-01-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
Job summary
We are seeking a Machine Learning Engineer for our customer in Stockholm.
Job description:
• GCP requirements:
o Familiar with Vertex AI pipeline/kubeflow pipelines
o Familiar with BigQuery,
o can code SQL
o Familiar with Cloud composer / airflow
o Familiar with IAM, service account
o Familiar with Data catalog
o Understand Infrastructure as Code
o Good to have knowledge with Dataflow, and K8s.
• Cloud agnostic skills:
o Python:
§ Deep knowledge about python programing, practice OOP, following coding best practice, know how to use flake8, mypy, black, SonarQube and pre-commit
§ Deep knowledge in unit test and end to end test, familiar with Pytest, fixtures, unittest etc
o DBT
§ Deep Knowledge in DBT, preferably with GCP
o Unix:
§ Familiar with popular Unix system, know how to install sth in docker.
§ Familiar with shell
o Git:
§ Know how to create PR and solve merge conflict.
§ Can create CI/CD pipeline in either Github Action using best practice
o Docker
§ Deep understanding with Docker
o SQL
§ Deep knowledge of SQL
o Deep understanding with Data modeling, system design
• Soft skills:
o Can do attitude,
o Problem solving, even if there is sth new that you don't know. You have a proper way to solve it. For example, knowing how to Google is always good.
o Communication skills with Stakeholders and tech ppl.
o Love code review and feedback
This role is in a team that works with customer-facing recommendation systems, so previous experience with high-availability APIs, machine learning-based recommendations, and personalization systems is considered a merit.
Startdatum: 2026-03-02
Slutdatum: 2026-08-31
Application Deadline: 2026-02-27
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7130493-1811871". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9709374