Machine Learning Engineer
We are looking for a Machine Learning Engineer for a project at a client in Stockholm.
This is a consulting assignment.
The position is full-time.
The assignment involves close collaboration with the client, which requires a high level of flexibility and strong interpersonal skills.
Requirements (Note: Mandatory)
ML engineering project experience: > 5 years * Python programming language > 5 years * LangChain framework > 1 year * MLOps experience on at least 3 projects & > 3 years * AI coding experience > 1 year * Stakeholder mangment experience > 2 years * Desire to work on generative & agentic AI projects
Meritorious
• Experience with Kubernetes * Experience building AI agents * Frontend development experience (React / NextJS)
About Us
Centio's overarching goal is to be a consulting company that offers smart and sustainable solutions that contribute positively to the development of society.
We offer employment terms tailored to the individual. This means that working hours, workload, workplace, and professional development are adapted as much as possible to meet the needs of each employee.
Among our team members, you'll find dedicated individuals who are passionate about societal development. We work in small teams where you can contribute with your own experience while also learning from others.
We value well-being and strive for a healthy balance between work and personal life. That's why we have a zero-tolerance policy towards stress and prioritize well-being and job satisfaction.
Feel free to learn more about us at centio.se.
Please submit your CV in Swedish.
