Machine Learning Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
We are committed to be a driving force in the transition to efficient, fossil-free and safe means of transport. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we believe that connectivity is the key to making a difference. With vast amounts of data, we are pushing boundaries for what connectivity can do in a transforming industry.
The Position
We are looking for a Machine Learning Engineer to join our Analytics Operations Team within the Data, Analytics & AI Organization at Volvo Group Connected Solutions. You will work together with Data Scientists, Data Analysts and Data Engineers to lead the transition into a data driven culture, where Data, Analytics & AI/ML are an integral part of our services and internal processes. By having the responsibility all the way from raw data to actionable insights, we are at the forefront of creating value from Volvo Group's customers' 1.6 million connected assets.
As a Machine Learning Engineer you are a key player in the unit by providing expertise in how to industrialize and sustain pipelines, code, models and results to create long-lasting solutions based on data. You will be engaged in diverse, end-to-end machine learning projects together with data scientists, engineers, analysts and software developers to create the next generation of smart services for our customers. You will also engage with our architecture-, cloud- and infrastructure teams to select Machine Learning tools, methods, and way-of-working. We also believe that not everybody is an expert in everything, and together we tailor your role to suit your expertise, passion, and development objectives.
As we strive to stay at the forefront, we actively encourage competence development and the acquisition of new skills. You'll have dedicated time for your own innovation projects, knowledge sharing clinics, and the ability to attend fairs or seminars. You will also work alongside experienced Data Scientists, Engineers and Analysts that allow for exceptional knowledge sharing opportunities.
What we can offer you
You will be part of a highly skilled data team that together with our stakeholders creates great value in short- and long-term engagements. The team combines the agile and fast-moving approach of a startup with the benefits of working in a global company. You will have the opportunity to be a driving force behind shaping how we work with Machine Learning architectures and industrialization. In our team you will be able to make a data-driven impact on sustainable transport solutions for the Volvo Group, our customers, and society at large.
We also put emphasis on having a good time at work. We accomplish this by actively seeking out projects that motivate us & enable us to grow our skills, have regular fun activities both during and after work and always have laughter close at hand to create a positive environment. We are also committed to promoting long-term wellbeing through a healthy work-life balance, as we believe that a happy and healthy team is essential to achieving success in all areas.
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like AI, IoT, autonomous driving, electromobility and digitalization. We employ a hybrid working setup, combining the benefits of physical meetings with the flexibility of working remotely.
Your profile
We believe you are a creative and entrepreneurial problem-solver that together with others can create and define best practice end-to-end machine learning solutions. You enjoy working in a team and can guide and help data professionals to create sustainable and scalable data solutions utilizing version control, continuous delivery, performance optimization, continuous training, testing, and monitoring to ensure quality in our ML solutions. You are also keen on staying forefront in technology and frameworks and can help guide the organization in tool selection and infrastructure setup.
When it comes to technology, you have experience of working with and deploying Machine Learning Pipelines in a cloud environment. You are proficient in Python, Spark, Git and SQL, as well as working with cloud tooling kits and hosting and serving models through APIs. We work in a hybrid cloud environment, with both AWS and Azure components, so previous experiences in these platforms are considered a plus.
As an individual we think you are communicative, self-driven, innovative, and like to push boundaries together with your team. And as we strive to have fun at work, humor is appreciated.
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact Niklas Tedenbrant, Manager Analytics Operations, +46 765 53 66 41
Please note that we will start reviewing applications by the end of the application period due to the summer holidays.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "12052-42667721". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Oscar Ericson +46 765535738 Jobbnummer
8796561