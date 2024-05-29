Machine Learning Engineer
2024-05-29
At Noor, we help you reach your full potential and preserve your well-being. You will be joining a fast-growing, digital company early on and get to influence its development.
We are excited about receiving your application.
What you do
We are now looking for a new member to one of our data team. You will primarily focus on working with our products, Ledigajobb.se and Lynx.
You will mainly develop and maintain scalable and robust data pipelines along with training machine learning models, especially text with NLP (natural language processing) technologies. You will collaborate with different teams and work on innovating and developing new products/services. Therefore, we are looking for a person who has experience in NLP techniques such as Word embedding and NER tagging in both Swedish and English. You are going to be a member of one of our Scrum teams where we apply agile methodology to continuously improve our workflow.
We are looking for someone with an open mindset and a willingness to learn and explore. You're a flexible person who values collaboration, shared goals, and feedback. We would prefer if you have additional skills in LLMs, Transformers, NLP, fine-tuning models and mathematics behind algorithms for recommendations. As well in developing machine learning and endpoints.
What we offer
We offer you a working environment that gives you room to grow and explore new technologies. As a member of our team, you will get the chance to choose your own path within the company and will be responsible for your tasks from start to finish. You will get to question how things are done and suggest new, innovative alternatives. At Noor, you will feel that you can make an impact, both on the company and the industry itself.
We are convinced that your health and well-being are a crucial part of your performance and job satisfaction. With us, you will have flexible working hours, one week of extra vacation, and SEK 5,000 in healthcare allowance.
START: According to the agreement.
JOB TYPE: Full time.
LOCATION: Umeå.
SELECTION: Selection is ongoing.
About Noor
At Noor Digital, we strive to lead the development of the digital landscape. We are a team of 40 dedicated employees who work together with the vision of always being at the forefront. Since our inception in 2015, our team of sharp creatives and technical specialists has helped companies reach their full digital potential. We have offices in four locations across the country, from Umeå in the north to Malmö in the south. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Noor Digital Agency AB (org.nr 559017-1954), https://noordigital.com
HR-Coordinator
Märtha Holmström martha.holmstrom@noordigital.com
