Lookbook Stylist
2025-01-28
Job Description
As a Lookbook Stylist you are the overall owner of how our products are presented on stories.com. You are responsible for maintaining the high quality of product presentation, as well as further developing it for each inhouse concept.
Your main responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Secure commercial and strong product presentation through styling and image based on assortment and customer profile.
Responsible for pre-styling, hands-on styling and model direction on set.
Involved in casting of models together with our Art Buyer and Art Directors.
Responsible of creating briefs for hair-and make artists.
Organizing products before, including prep and steaming, and after shoots.
Produce and deliver assigned images according to set guidelines, includes image selection and retouch comments if needed.
Collaborate with teammembers across marketing function.
Participate in social media productions and on occation campaign productions
Able to hold meetings and presentations.
Be proactive and bring new ideas to constantly improve the workflow and shopping experience.
Qualifications
We are looking for experienced Stylist to join us on the journey to become a leading fashion brand for modern femininity. As one of our in-house stylists your main responsibility is to present our collection in the most exciting way based on designers' visions, current trends and focus products in to enable our sales goals.
You encourage and contribute to the shared responsibility of creating and protecting an inclusive and welcoming workplace where everyone is allowed to self-identify.
We'd love to meet someone who
As a person, we believe you are very ambitious yet humble and a fast learner. You are constantly looking for possibilities to improve things. You value own responsibility, fast pace, teamwork and straight forward communication. You look forward to an opportunity to create strong results in collaboration with the entire team. You always work with the customer in mind.
To be a successful Lookbook stylist we also believe that you:
You have a background as a fashion editor or similar.
You have a strong fashion and styling sense and the ability to incorporate new fashion trends.
You have experience working in large and high-paced image production, minimum 2 years.
You are highly structured and organized in your work.
You work well under stressful conditions.
You are an open, straightforward communicator.
You are constantly looking for possibilities to improve things.
You have great social skills and enjoy working in a team!
Experience from Capture one is a plus
Additional Information
This is a temporary full-time role based in Stockholm (Kungsholmstorg 5) starting mid March until August 2026. If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application in English, latest by February 7th, 2024. Interviews will be held continuously.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here. Så ansöker du
