Lokalvårdare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Lund Visa alla städarjobb i Lund
2025-09-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Important: This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Location: Veberöd (work assignments primarily in Lunds kommun and surrounding areas)
Who we are looking for: Lokalvårdare
Responsibilities:
• Home Cleaning: Dusting, vacuuming, mopping, and cleaning kitchens and bathrooms.
• deep Cleaning: Thorough cleaning of all areas, including hard-to-reach spots and detailed surfaces.
• move-Out Cleaning: Prepare homes for new occupants by cleaning and sanitizing all areas.
• client Interaction: Maintain a professional and friendly attitude, following client instructions carefully.
Requirements
• Basic Swedish & English (able to follow simple instructions);
• valid B driving license;
• previous experience in various types of cleaning is desirable.
Your Profile:
• Careful and Responsible: Pays attention to detail, ensures high-quality cleaning, and takes ownership of assigned tasks.
• punctual and Diligent: Arrives on time, works efficiently, and completes tasks thoroughly without supervision.
• motivated and Flexible: Willing to take on different types of cleaning assignments, adapt to client needs, and go the extra mile to ensure satisfaction.
What the Employer Offers:
• Flexible employment:
• part-time 80-100%
• on-demand 50-20%
• permanent, temporary, or hourly contracts available
• working hours typically from 08:00 -16:00
• work clothes/uniform provided
• health insurance (sjukförsäkring) Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9500937