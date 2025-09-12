Lokalvårdare

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Lund
2025-09-12


Important: This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.

Location: Veberöd (work assignments primarily in Lunds kommun and surrounding areas)

Who we are looking for: Lokalvårdare

Responsibilities:

• Home Cleaning: Dusting, vacuuming, mopping, and cleaning kitchens and bathrooms.

• deep Cleaning: Thorough cleaning of all areas, including hard-to-reach spots and detailed surfaces.

• move-Out Cleaning: Prepare homes for new occupants by cleaning and sanitizing all areas.

• client Interaction: Maintain a professional and friendly attitude, following client instructions carefully.

Requirements

• Basic Swedish & English (able to follow simple instructions);

• valid B driving license;

• previous experience in various types of cleaning is desirable.

Your Profile:

• Careful and Responsible: Pays attention to detail, ensures high-quality cleaning, and takes ownership of assigned tasks.

• punctual and Diligent: Arrives on time, works efficiently, and completes tasks thoroughly without supervision.

• motivated and Flexible: Willing to take on different types of cleaning assignments, adapt to client needs, and go the extra mile to ensure satisfaction.

What the Employer Offers:

• Flexible employment:

• part-time 80-100%

• on-demand 50-20%

• permanent, temporary, or hourly contracts available

• working hours typically from 08:00 -16:00

• work clothes/uniform provided

• health insurance (sjukförsäkring)

Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9507180

