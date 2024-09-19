Logistics systems & Process Excellence manager
Are you ready to bring your innovative perspective and creative skills to the Entrance Systems Division (ESD) within ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems? Join our team preferably in Landskrona/Malmö, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Logistics systems & Process Excellence manager
The Logistics Systems & Process Excellence Manager is responsible for leading the optimization and enhancement of logistics systems and processes across the Entrance Systems division. This role drives continuous improvement initiatives, implements advanced logistics technologies, and ensures the efficient flow of goods throughout the supply chain. By designing optimized processes, the manager supports the end-to-end logistics needs across various segments. They own all systems supporting these processes, overseeing their development and managing agreements with system suppliers.
Strategically, this role ensures continuous advancement in logistics operations, process improvement methodologies, and systems integration. The scope includes inbound and outbound transport, warehouse operations, inventory planning and control, and logistics quality processes, covering both finished goods (FG) and spare parts.
You would also:
Oversee the implementation, maintenance, and optimization of logistics management systems (LMS & TMS), ensuring seamless integration with supply chain and ERP systems while working closely with the Assa Abloy IT organization.
Lead logistics-related projects from conception to completion, coordinating cross-functional teams, managing project timelines and budgets, and communicating project status and outcomes to stakeholders.
Identify and implement process improvement initiatives using lean principles and Six Sigma methodologies, fostering a culture of continuous improvement through Kaizen events and other activities.
Utilize data analytics to gain insights into logistics performance, develop and maintain dashboards to track key performance indicators (KPIs), and present findings and recommendations to senior management.
Manage systems and tools required for inventory planning, control processes, and 3rd party haulier management, ensuring optimal stock levels, replenishment strategies, and effective track-and-trace systems.
Develop and implement best practices and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to enhance logistics operations, while staying updated on technological advancements in logistics and supply chain management.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for a candidate with:
Minimum of 5-7 years of experience in logistics management, process improvement, and logistics operations, with strong knowledge of logistics systems and supply chain operations.
Proven expertise in lean principles and Six Sigma methodologies, with a successful track record in implementing process improvements.
Extensive experience managing logistics suppliers, including both 3PL and 4PL solutions, as well as delivering TMS solutions in both insourced and outsourced arrangements.
Relevant university degree, with strong proficiency in MS Office, demand management, and warehouse and transport management systems.
Fluent in English, with effective communication and leadership skills to drive logistics initiatives.
The ideal candidate is a people-focused leader with a strong foundation in value-based leadership, consistently demonstrating high performance and a proven track record of business success. They excel in working, driving, and influencing across a matrix organization, with a results-oriented mindset and the ability to envision excellence and strive toward it. With an entrepreneurial spirit, they are stimulated by change and development, adapting and responding effectively to dynamic environments.
Self-driven and confident, they are unafraid to challenge the status quo or be challenged, making decisions that prioritize people while maintaining a genuine "can-do" attitude. The candidate possesses a balanced combination of strong interpersonal and social skills, excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, and a strategic approach that aligns long-term thinking with short-term operational performance. They thrive in fast-changing, growing companies and embrace ASSA ABLOY's values and beliefs. With exceptional communication skills, they effectively engage with teams and stakeholders, driving success in fast-paced, dynamic environments.
What we offer?
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills
A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
Modern infrastructure
Flexible working hours and home office option for an optimal work-life balance
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 27/9-24.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post.
If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
.
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to a background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com Så ansöker du
