Logistics Coordinator (1-Year, Fixed-Term)
2025-07-03
Solna
Lidingö
Sundbyberg
Danderyd
About the Role:
As our Logistics Coordinator, you will join our EUROW Logistics & Production team and coordinate the day-to-day logistics that keep our operations running efficiently. By ensuring our products get to our customers in the most efficient way possible, you will help us amaze the customer with every order we send out.
This is a hands-on and structured role focused on picking and packing orders, handling inbound deliveries, preparing shipments, and ensuring accurate stock handling. In this role, you will also have a chance to collaborate closely with colleagues in Operations, Supply Chain, and Customer Service to make sure our products reach users on time and in perfect condition.
Please note: This is a fixed-term role (1-year parental leave cover) that is onsite based in our office/warehouse located in Stockholm city with working hours from 8am to 5pm. This role involves light physical tasks (picking, packing and handling shipments) on a daily basis.
In this role, you will:
Process customer orders placed in the system.
Pick, pack and send products to our customers across the world.
Support our business units with their shipment needs.
Collaborate to continuously improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Keep documentation up to date with accurate records of all logistics activities.
Keep the working area clean and to 5S and lean standards.
Address freight & distribution questions as needed.
What We're Looking For:
We are looking for someone that has:
Excellent organization and problem-solving skills are required.
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team is required.
Adaptability, attention to detail and service-oriented mindset are required.
Familiarity with Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Excel, Teams) tools is required.
Previous experience in warehouse, logistics, or order fulfillment is preferred.
Familiarity with export and import processes is preferred.
Familiarity with ERP systems (Microsoft Dynamics and/or Visma) is preferred.
Fluent communication skills in English, both written and spoken, is required.
Please note: No prior logistics experience is required. Your approach and willingness to learn are what matters most for us in this role!
