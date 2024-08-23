Logistics Business Expert
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
Within H&M our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products for our stores and online customers, every single day.
Working as part of our demand-driven, efficient, circular Supply Chain, our dynamic Logistics teams are consciously committed to, and guided by our values. We work with innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Job Description
As a Business Expert you possess deep logistics expertise combined with a good understanding of technical requirements and product features. You are responsible for guard railing standards and providing guidelines to achieve operational excellence. You will be responsible for designing intuitive and user-friendly solutions within the functional area, creating exceptional value and ensuring engagement and motivation amongst end-users.
Key responsibilities
Contributing with deep logistics expertise, providing support to business and tech related projects and initiatives ensuring increased business value.
Owning, updating and maintaining Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on a global level.
Gather initiatives and prepare materials for Logistics steering
Prioritization before initiating early assessments and pre-studies.
Support in coordinating QBR process and ceremonies together with Value Stream Products, including ensuring alignment towards non-logistics Value Streams and platforms.
Further develop a deep understanding of existing business needs and processes within the functional area using data and user insights to build material that will make business decisions and initiatives critical to scale.
Lead early assessments, pre-studies and implementations for initiatives, including defining high-level goals and KPI's, creating business cases
Evaluating business and tech do ability and conducting fit-gap analysis, also coordinating deliveries with Tech functions and other Value Streams.
Responsible for designing intuitive and user-friendly solutions within the functional area, creating exceptional value and ensuring engagement amongst end-users
Define and align high-level functional and technical requirements and design for new initiatives and continuous improvements together with relevant stakeholders, including ensuring coordination towards external logistics solution providers.
Qualifications
Strong expertise in logistics, including operational processes and standards.
Deep understanding of how business capabilities and objectives can be enabled through technology.
Experience in end-user efficiency, resulting in business value & end-user satisfaction.
Strong ability to contribute to solving complex functional problems within the logistics area.
Ability to understand digital product development from ideation to release.
Skilled in setting priorities by analyzing impact both from a business and tech perspective.
Strong project management toolbox and experience leading business and tech related projects, including early assessments and pre-studies.
Strong ability to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items for team members.
Strong communication skills including internal and external stakeholder engagement.
Additional Information
This is a permanent position preferably based in Stockholm, Sweden. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 15th September 2024 as the interviews will be held continuously.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter to your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
8857256