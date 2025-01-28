Logistics Business Expert
2025-01-28
Job Description
As a Business Expert, you bring extensive logistics expertise and a solid grasp of technical requirements and features. You are tasked with upholding standards and providing guidelines to achieve operational excellence. Your role involves designing intuitive, user-friendly solutions within your functional area, creating exceptional value, and ensuring high engagement and motivation among end-users. You are detail-oriented with an investigative mindset, confident in questioning existing processes while remaining open to exploring new possibilities. Flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing tasks and priorities on short notice are essential qualities you possess.
Key Responsibilities -
Contributing with deep logistics expertise, providing support to business and tech related projects and initiatives ensuring increased business value.
Owning, updating and maintaining Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and warehouse process requirements on a global level.
Support in coordinating quarterly business planning together with tech functions, including ensuring alignment towards non-logistics tech functions.
Further develop a deep understanding of existing business needs and processes within the functional area using data and user insights to build material that will make business decisions and initiatives critical to scale.
Lead early assessments, pre-studies and implementations for initiatives, including defining high-level goals and KPI's as well as creating business cases.
Evaluating business and tech do ability and conducting fit-gap analysis, also coordinating deliveries with Tech functions and other tech functions.
Responsible for designing intuitive and user-friendly solutions within the functional area, creating exceptional value and ensuring engagement amongst end-users.
Define and align high-level functional and technical requirements and design for new initiatives and continuous improvements together with relevant stakeholders, including ensuring coordination towards external logistics solution providers.
Act as representative for logistics function in various cross-functional situations and forums.
Qualifications
Strong expertise in logistics, including operational processes and standards.
Deep understanding of how business capabilities and objectives can be enabled through technology.
Experience in end-user efficiency, resulting in business value & end-user satisfaction.
Strong ability to contribute to solving complex functional problems within the logistics area.
Ability to understand digital product development from idea to release.
Skilled in setting priorities by analyzing impact both from a business and tech perspective.
Experience leading business and tech related projects, including early assessments and pre-studies.
Strong ability to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items for team members.
Strong communication skills including internal and external stakeholder engagement.
Experience in working with business cases and managing requirements.
Additional Information
This is full time position preferable placed in Sweden, however other countries within in Europe can be an option. For this role we look to fill multiple positions. We would be happy to receive your applications as soon as possible but not later than 09th February 2025 as interviews will be held continuously.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
Within H&M Group we aim to continuously keep our customer promise with speed, sustainability, and quality through a digital interactive customer journey by releasing the power of people, data, and technology in our team.
Working as part of our demand-driven, efficient, circular Supply Chain, our dynamic Logistics teams are consciously committed to, and guided by our values. We work with innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent and motivated teams around the world.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09
