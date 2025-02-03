Logistics and Export Controller
2025-02-03
Are you ready for your future challenge?
Do you thrive on creating customer value and working with digitalization and sustainability? Then we are a perfect match. We are now looking for an engaged Logistics and Export Controller for our office in Växjö!
Foxway is a global company with over 1,300 colleagues in six countries. Together, we make digital life easy for our customers. We do this by working sustainably in all dimensions: environmentally, socially, and economically. Win-win-win for the customer, the company, and the environment. Organic growth combined with strategic acquisitions has led to significant growth for Foxway in recent years.
At Foxway, we offer various tech solutions with circular services, ranging from leasing to direct purchases. During the warranty period, we handle all service and repairs on the devices. When a device has served its purpose for a particular user, we take it back for further service and refurbishment to give it a new life, creating circularity and added value.
Responsibilities
As a Logistics and Export Controller, you identify the business needs and works with couriers and/or suppliers to coordinate shipping schedules or other logistical solutions. You oversee internal logistics processes and quality control checks and act as the primary contact for customers and internal communication with export and import-related questions. This role also monitors the export and import of IT equipment and global orders, ensuring efficient and timely delivery.
Additionally, you will:
Design and implement export procedures that align with project and regulatory
requirements.
Prepare, review, and issue accurate export documentation, including invoices, packing lists, and shipping labels, and other administrative tasks.
Maintain an overview of customs duties, taxes, and import-related fees to support pricing strategies.
Work with internal departments to align logistics operations with customer expectations.
Establish and manage relationships with distributors, agents, and customs brokers to ensure seamless operations.
Train team members in effective export processes.
Qualifications
This role is integral to the successful management of the company's global export operations, requiring proven experience in logistics, regulatory compliance, and customer relationship management.
And..
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in business administration or management (or relevant experience of minimum of 3+ years' experience in the field of logistics and exports.
Good decision-making, problem-solving, tactical and operational planning abilities.
Excellent knowledge of Swedish and English both verbally and written.
Documented experience with import and export logistics.
Location: Växjö
Employment type: Full-time
This role requires on-site presence at the office at least four days a week to ensure effective coordination and collaboration with the team.
At Foxway, we review applications on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, please contact our TA partner Ellen at Ellen.berggren@foxway.com
Join our innovative team and help us shape the future of circular technology at Foxway!
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
352 45 VÄXJÖ
