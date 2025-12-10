Logistician at Beyond Gravity Linköping

Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Linköping
2025-12-10


Visa alla logistikjobb i Linköping, Mjölby, Åtvidaberg, Finspång, Motala eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Beyond Gravity Sweden AB i Linköping, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

Challenge the Impossible

About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com

Only CVs sent in English will be considered.

Your Mission
Logistic and inventory support as part of the logistic team in Linköping is working in processes for warehouse management and logistics.
• Handling of the physical warehouse
• Handling of incoming and outgoing goods
• Picking and kitting material for production
• Refilling and handling of workstation stock
• Picking, packing and transport of material to suppliers
• Purchase and refill of consumables
• Administer export and domestic transport.
• Contribute to continuous optimization of the logistic processes.
Usually, a main responsible person is appointed for each area. Responsibility may vary over time.

Your Story
Must's (typically 3-5):
• High school diploma
• Fluent in English
• Driving license for car and forklift
• Basic technical competence/interest within operations and inventory
• Driving license for car and forklift
• Basic technical competence/interest within operations and inventory
Nice to have's:
• Education within operations/logistics
• Knowledge/experience of inventory management routines
• Service minded and solution oriented.
• Ability/interest in solving technical and practical problems.
• Thorough and orderly

Why Beyond Gravity?
• Work in a growing high-tech company with career opportunities both locally and internationally.
• You will become part of a committed team with the ambition to innovate space!
• In Linköping, we have a down-to-earth, family-oriented culture, experienced and skilled staff, and a diverse management team.




Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.

Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.

Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB (org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta)
582 78  LINKÖPING

Jobbnummer
9638375

Prenumerera på jobb från Beyond Gravity Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Beyond Gravity Sweden AB: