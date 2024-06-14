Log Data Engineer
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-06-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
What we believe in
We believe that the most valuable asset is our people. We value Scania's strong and supportive working culture where each individual is seen, respected, and trusted. And that Scania's organizational environment enables you to develop and grow professionally and personally in the best possible way.
We are looking for an enthusiastic engineer to play a crucial role in the development of Scania's future product lines by ensuring seamless data retrieval from our vehicle test fleet. The environment in which we operate is becoming more complex, and the demands on data are growing rapidly. Thus, ensuring that our entire toolchain can meet these evolving requirements is crucial.
Do you want to be a part of this journey?
What you will do
Logging- and sensor data is crucial for the development within Scania R&D. Our team's business case is to integrate and enable this data into Scania's workflow, to enable a truly data-driven development. This integration is end-to-end, i.e., from ingesting raw data from our fleet of vehicles to our cloud data warehouse, monitoring the data pipelines to perform analytics, evaluate performance and investigate deviations in our rolling fleet.
Today the group consists of 14 members organized into three teams. Each team concentrates on its specific aspect of the process while maintaining a strong level of communication and collaboration among themselves. You would become a member of the Vehicle Data Acquisition team focusing on the coordination, configuration and troubleshooting for our data logger portfolio. These units are essential for the data retrieval, enabling R&D to verify and validate the software in various ECUs.
Our team is a front-runner in enabling data-driven development at Scania and you can be a key player in forming that journey by:
Coordination of data loggers in test vehicles.
Configuration of logging equipment and installation in vehicles.
Monitor and troubleshooting logging equipment.
Continuous improvements of our internal systems and automation of manual tasks (SQL/Python).
Cross-functional work with our internal customers and various stakeholders within TRATON Group.
Who you are
Technical curiosity is important and you enjoy sharing newfound knowledge with team members. You are always striving to find improvements and are actively looking for possibilities to refine methods and WoW. You have a customer-first mindset, and you can adjust your communication to the knowledge level of your customer. You see the benefits of working with a data-driven approach and encourage other people to realize the possibilities of this way of working. Additionally, you describe yourself as meticulous and structured, ensuring that your work is precise and well-organized at all times.
Relevant background
B.sc or higher degree in a relevant engineering field, or equivalent work experience.
Experience in system development and test verification.
Knowledgeable with Python, SQL or other technology stack.
Previous experience in measurement technology and data logging is advantageous but not required.
A bit about Scania and our vision
Scania has over 600.000 (and counting) vehicles and other connected products that continuously create new data. A key factor for Scania to succeed in the Digital Shift and one of Scania's sustainability goals is to enable flexible and usable access to data in large volumes.
96% of Scania's carbon emissions originate from our products. By enabling and leveraging the data we collect, we can enhance our products and assist our customers in optimizing their use.
Further information
Contact Group Manager Henrik Bertilsson at Henrik.Bertilsson@Scania.com
Your application should include a CV, Cover Letter and copies of any Certificates and apply with no later than 2024-06-30
Welcome with your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com
#LI-hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8750147