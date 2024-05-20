Local Preparation Engineer
2024-05-20
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. The electrification trend within the automotive business is moving rapidly. For P&L this means that we need to prepare for ramping up production of electrical vehicles and help Scania become more sustainable!
Our business
In Battery Production, we've set up three new production lines. We are in the middle of a phase where we're training and building competence to manufacture battery packs and cable harnesses for tomorrow's products in e-mobility. The products and production structure are completely new and we, together with our colleagues, are currently starting up production of a product that will be critical for Scania's fulfilment of the CO2 goals. As we have almost two fully automated production lines and introducing our new ERP system SAP, the system preparation is a keystone in our production.
Therefore, we are in need to strengthen our preparation team who want to be involved in the start and be part of the creation of this production!
Your tasks
As a structural preparator, you work primarily in our ERP systems MONA Assembly and SAP as well as our MES system EBBA. In addition, Battery production will be the first within Traton group to introduce a new ERP system that will replace MONA Assembly. In these systems, we build up the production structure which makes sure we can actually run each production line. We work cross-functionally in production, engineering, logistics and IT to understand how the systems interact and how we create the conditions for a disturbance-free production.
You will get to be involved in starting and ramping up a completely new production with a completely new structure. In your role, you will thus be responsible for the local structural preparation in the ERP and the MES systems. You will need to understand how all the systems work together in order to participate in cross-functional team focused on solving deviations.
In the new production environment, we will also introduce new communication tools, which creates great opportunities for traceability, analysis and quality assurance.
Our Team
Our Battery Production team at Scania is a new unit but we have already built a strong team. We help each other and continuously improve our cross-functional working methods to secure our processes. Our team today consists of 9 people. We are a diverse group, but what we have in common is an attitude of continuous improvement and that we are building something new that will help Scania electrify the transport industry.
My leadership
My main goal as a leader is to support my team members in the everyday questions. As a leader I am transparent, therefore, I strive to create an open communication within my group. It is important for me that everybody feel heard and, foremost, that we have fun! I believe in being present in my leadership, therefore, I like working closely with my group and love to see them develop in experience and reaching their full potential.
Experience
* Scania Technician, Bachelor or Master of Science degree.
Professional level of spoken and written English is essential.
