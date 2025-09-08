Local IT Coordinator
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2025-09-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval is currently on a digital transformation journey. As part of this transformation, we are adjusting our organization to better reflect the whole scope of our work. We are therefore looking for a Local IT Coordinator that will be a key player in a successful journey.
Who you are
We are looking for a colleague with experience in IT operations and good interpersonal skills, who will guide and lead others in our transformation journey. To succeed in this role, you are structured and driven, with the ability to see the big picture and have experience with IT operations in decentralized environments. You have experience with IT-related frameworks like ITIL and you have worked with both IT and OT.
About the job
As our new Local IT Coordinator you will be a part of the Transformation & Governance team and will be responsible for coordination between Group Digital (Central IT) and our Local IT departments around the world.
Work in this role includes:
* Creation of a communication and collaboration plan for various Local IT and central teams' activities
* Coordination of the collaboration between Local IT and central teams
* Ensuring alignment between local and central activities
* Eliminating Shadow IT structures and initiatives
* Contributing to the central team's backlogs when it comes to decommissioning of unwanted local IT solutions
* Conducting necessary Change Management with Local IT, local Management Teams and local organizations to ensure that new ways of working are properly anchored
In order to succeed, you will tightly collaborate with our Local IT teams around the world. It is therefore important that you can include various local needs in the overall vision and propose solutions that take this into consideration while maintaining a common vision that is aligned with Group Digital Ambition.
You will also be responsible to, together with Local IT, finding, defining and implementing improvements to the ways of working within Local IT and for Local IT and Group Digital.
A key component of this role is to ensure alignment between IT and OT for all the local needs.
What you know
You have very good understanding of IT management frameworks like ITIL and you know how to practically implement them. You have experience with working in international and decentralized IT environments and you understand how to establish a proper balance between the central and the local agenda.
You have experience with both IT and OT and know how to ensure efficiency with providing support and development in both areas.
You are keen on transformative work and know how to take others with you on the change journey.
You have experience in similar roles, in international and multi-cultural environments and are keen on working with various cultures and understand cultural differences.
You have the ability to translate business strategies, objectives and processes into goals and initiatives within your area.
You have experience in ITIL and understand how DevOps can be applied in this context.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "51190d444b782cb1". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9498328