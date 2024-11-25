Local Division Controller
2024-11-25
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to make a real impact and drive success in a dynamic organization?
We are looking for a motivated and committed individual to join our Service organization within Motion Sweden as Local Division Controller.
In this pivotal role, you will work closely with the Motion Service Manager as a trusted advisor, playing a crucial part in shaping strategic business decisions. By analyzing and interpreting financial data, you will identify opportunities, evaluate alternatives, and recommend actionable solutions that drive growth and success. Your expertise will be key in creating financial reports that meet ABB's high standards, ensuring smooth execution of business planning and forecasting processes. You will provide valuable business insights to support the team and contribute to optimizing key business KPIs. Through your proactive and informed decision-making support, you will play an essential role in enhancing the performance and success of our operations.
If you're driven by challenges, motivated to innovate, and ready to excel in a role where your contributions make a tangible difference, this is the opportunity for you. Join us and be part of a forward thinking team that values dedication, expertise, and a passion for driving results.
Qualifications for the role
A Bachelor's degree in Economics, alternatively several years' experience from a similar position.
Fluent in both Swedish and English with excellent communication skills.
SAP proficiency and advanced Excel skills required.
Commercial acumen and knowledge about taxes, currency management, bank guarantees, payment securities, internal controls and investments, is advantageous.
Focus on continuous improvements comes naturally to you.
You are an analytical person who can grasp both the big picture as well as pay attention to details. You have the ability to handle several tasks simultaneously and deliver on your commitments.
To be successful with us, it is important that you take ownership of your area of responsibility and that you are self-sufficient as well as a team player.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Lars Björklund, +46705342945, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Hanna Norén,+46 706 34 03 46. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We review applications on an ongoing basis and encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The last day to apply is January 5.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Motorgränd 20
721 32 VÄSTERÅS
Västerås, Motorgränd 20
9028237