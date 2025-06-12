Line Manager Hvdc Simulation Model Design
2025-06-12
The opportunity
The System Performance team in Ludvika, Sweden is looking for a manager to take on the role as the leader to support and develop the individuals, the group, and the team. In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead the team that is responsible for the development and maintenance of digital models for system performance studies. As the Line Manager of HVDC Simulation Model Design, you will have personnel responsibility for a team of approximately 15-20 professionals reporting to you. You will be tasked with ensuring that the team is adequately resourced, developed, and equipped to meet business needs, as well as ensuring that the company's culture and values are reflected in all employee practices and policies. Your primary objective will be to motivate and engage your team and to support them to achieve their full potential, while ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.
"We are searching for you who is interested in people and prepared to support and enthuse your coworkers. We believe everything can be improved and it is vital that you have a positive mindset to a learning organization that is continuously improving its knowledge, methods, and skills." - Hiring Manager Magnus Öhrström.
How you'll make an impact
Building and developing the team and the individuals in it by managing recruitment of new members, employee training and development initiatives, as well as providing strategic direction, leadership, and coordination of the function.
Contribute to the HVDC System Performance Management team and collaborate with other managers in the organization related to system studies.
Planning for project staffing and adjusting it according to business needs, as well as planning for both short-term and more strategic long-term changes in the team structure.
Develop the processes and tools within your team.
Preparing annual budget and manage within budget and resource constraints.
Take part of the entire design process from technology development, marketing support & tender work to final design and verification in HVDC projects.
Your background
You have experience from HVDC technology or Simulation Model Design for EMT- and RMS simulation software, and/or previous experience as Line Manager or from another leading role, for example Project Manager.
Strong communication, social, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with employees and management.
Fluency in English is required, knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
A true team player and ability to work in an analytical and structured manner.
You take responsibility for your work, your coworkers and deliver quality results on time.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
If you think the above description sound interesting, we look forward to receiving your application. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Magnus Öhrström, magnus.x.ohrstrom@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.
All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
