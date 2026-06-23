Level Designer
Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2026-06-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
As part of the level design team, you will join us to help push Exoborne over the finish line and beyond, delivering a world-class gaming experience.
You will work closely with the Lead Level Designer and World Direction to build amazing gameplay spaces that enrich the world. You will be at the heart of the content creation process and are expected to collaborate with all departments, ensuring that features and systems come together seamlessly within the gameplay spaces you create.
This is a permanent position based on-site in Malmö, Sweden.
What you will do
Drive the creation of level content from initial paper designs through to final polish while ensuring the needs of gameplay, creative, and technical stakeholders are met
Create great combat encounters that elevate the combat spaces and create synergy between them
Take ownership of and design layouts, gameplay flow, and combat encounters in close collaboration with environment art, narrative, and game design teams
Regularly seek feedback from the wider team to refine and improve the player experience
Anticipate technical and creative challenges and proactively communicate potential issues and solutions
Create and maintain documentation for both new and existing world content
Requirements
5+ years of experience in a level design or world design role
Experience collaborating with multiple disciplines
Ability to both give and receive constructive feedback
Experience using Unreal Engine or similar tools to create compelling game worlds
Experience creating both large-scale and smaller environments
Strong sense of ownership and accountability
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Please note that relocation support is not offered for this position
Who we are
Sharkmob is a Swedish game developer founded in 2017. We create AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power our ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. We are currently developing Exoborne, our first original IP. In 2022, we released Bloodhunt, a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe.
At Sharkmob, we believe great games are created by diverse teams with different perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences. We are committed to building an inclusive and collaborative workplace where creativity can thrive. Our culture is built around shared ownership, a passion for creating great games, and, just as importantly, having fun along the way.
We'd love for you to join us on our journey and become part of our crew. To learn more about Sharkmob, our projects, and the perks of being a crew member, visit our homepage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7958839-2067191". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), https://career.sharkmob.com
Stortorget 11 (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
9975768