Legal Counsel-Maternity Cover
2024-05-14
The Gang
Since 2019, The Gang has been a leading gaming studio for Roblox games and our goal is to build the best, safest and most engaging experiences in the world. We publish our own games and develop game experiences with the most successful brands in the world in music, fashion, entertainment, and technology.
Our mission is to unlock the full creative potential of our audiences with innovative experiences and solutions. This year we have seen tremendous growth with several million active users every day and we are actively looking to find the best people to join us in shaping the future of metaverse experiences in Roblox and beyond.
About the position
As Junior Legal Counsel- Maternity Cover, you will play a key role in making sure that they and the senior management get good advice on the commercial contracts we enter with our clients and partners. You should be used to working with multiple assignments at the same time.
Starting date:July 2023, this is atemporary contract (uncertain term)
Reporting to: Head of Legal
Location: working 100% remote from home, but on Lisbon working-hours. Option for hybrid work from our Lisbon office. Slack and Discord are your best friends.
Company language: English
Please submit your application and CV in English
Responsibilities
Support the legal department and the daily business with advice and support in negotiations;
Support the legal department with creating a playbook and templates for the company;
Support the CEOs with reading contracts and giving feedback, legal analysis, and recommendations;
Draft, review and advise on agreements such as our merchant agreements, terms & conditions, partner agreements, MSAs, NDAs etc;
Provide legal advice regarding intellectual property management and protection.
Who you are
Proactive and detail-oriented with an ability to deliver strong results in a timely manner;
Take ownership of projects and deal with questions pragmatically and with an open mind in a fast paced environment;
Open and willing to learn about a broad range of topics;
Fluent in written and spoken English;
A Law graduate with 2+ years of experience providing legal advice in regulatory, corporate, or commercial law topics, preferably with game industry background. Ersättning
