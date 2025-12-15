Learning & Development Project Manager
2025-12-15
Learning & Development Project Manager
The L&D Project Manager role is responsible for driving and coordinating Learning & Development initiatives with a focus on retail training. The role combines strategic planning, project management and operational execution to ensure that training solutions align with business strategy while meeting requirements for quality, efficiency and compliance. This role is based in Gothenburg. The position is a temporary assignment with a duration of 12 months.
What you'll do
Lead, plan and deliver retail L&D projects, including timelines, budgets, risks and stakeholder coordination
Oversee budget planning, cost monitoring and supplier procurement to ensure cost-efficient project execution
Manage external suppliers, secure quality delivery and ensure solutions meet business needs
Serve as main project manager and point of contact for the Volvo joint-venture collaboration, driving long-term partnership structure
Support the development of retailer L&D strategy, identify competency needs and prioritize training programs
Ensure alignment between business goals and L&D initiatives through effective stakeholder management
Monitor, report and ensure training, participation and compliance across the organization
Hold overall responsibility for Thrive LXP, including content quality, user management, platform structure and ongoing development
Provide daily operational support for training planning and coordination, continuously improving L&D processes and ways of working
What you should have
Excellent business understanding, and preferably a solid understanding of retail operations and customer service principles
A passion for L&D and its role in customer experience of our brand and products
Experience in managing complex projects with multiple stakeholders
Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively communicate with diverse stakeholders at all levels of the organization
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 5th of January 2026. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
