Learning & Development Engineer
ABB AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Västerås Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Västerås
2025-04-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you passionate about teaching and eager to shape the future of technical learning? At ABB Force Measurement, we empower our customers and employees with cutting-edge knowledge through world-class training. From interactive webinars and hands-on classroom sessions to innovative e-learning formats, we create powerful learning experiences that make a difference.
As digital learning becomes more central, we're expanding our global reach-and we're now looking for a Technical Trainer who's ready to make an impact. If you love transforming complex topics into engaging, learner-centered content and thrive in an international environment, this is your chance to take the lead in delivering future-proof training.
Partnering with technical experts to conceptualize and create impactful training programs tailored to diverse learning audiences.
Designing creative and engaging content across a range of formats, including live classrooms, online webinars, and self-paced e-learning modules.
Delivering high-quality technical training for both internal teams and global customers.
Rolling out learning initiatives worldwide and refining them based on user feedback and evolving needs.
Upholding and enhancing ABB's quality and HSE standards in all training activities.
Coordinating certification assessments and ensuring alignment with service qualification goals.
Keeping our training spaces up to date to ensure a great participant experience.
Supporting course administration by handling scheduling, inquiries, and participant communications.
Qualifications for the role
A bachelor's degree in engineering or a related technical field.
Solid background in instructional design and at least 3 years of experience in developing and delivering technical training.
Excellent English communication skills-both written and verbal. Swedish language skills are a strong plus.
Familiarity with learning management systems (LMS) and training coordination processes.
A proactive, structured, and service-minded personality with a strong sense of ownership.
Great interpersonal skills and the ability to translate complex information into learner-friendly content.
More about us
ABB Measurement and Analytics division is among the world leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
Recruiting Manager Johan Karlsson, +46 706 505 036, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Elektronikgatan 35 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elektronikgatan 35 Jobbnummer
9278431