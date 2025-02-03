Learning Expert,Content Management
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Learning Expert,Content Management will work in close liaison across teams within Volvo Cars, with excellent opportunities to be an integral part in shaping this transformation journey. Responsible for managing, developing, and curating high-quality learning content that supports the organization's learning and development needs. The role ensures alignment with our Digitalization Strategy for Learning by overseeing the lifecycle of digital learning content and maintaining strong relationships with external content providers. Framed by our company's digital mission and learning strategy, the Content Manager drives the strategic execution of learning content initiatives, ensuring they align with organizational goals, enhance the learner experience, and support growth and performance.
What you'll do
Content Management:
* Oversee the organization, categorization, and lifecycle of learning content within digital learning platforms (LMS, LXP).
* Ensure content is aligned with company standards and compliance requirements (e.g., GDPR, accessibility standards).
* Conduct regular audits to maintain content relevance, quality, and accuracy.
External Content Provider Management:
* Serve as the main point of contact for external content providers and curate third-party content to align with business needs.
* Join our procurement team in negotiations of contracts and manage vendor relationships to ensure cost-effectiveness and high-quality deliverables.
Instructional Design:
* Design engaging and effective learning content using tools like Articulate Storyline and Rise.
* Develop templates and guidelines to standardize learning content creation across teams.
* Collaborate with SMEs to transform complex information into accessible and interactive learning materials.
Stakeholder Collaboration:
* Partner with business units, Learning Solutions Business Partners, and Learning Experience Designers to identify content needs.
* Gather feedback from users and stakeholders to continually improve learning offerings.
Quality Assurance and Standards:
* Stay informed about trends in learning technologies and instructional design to incorporate best practices.
* Uphold content quality standards, including branding, tone, and instructional design principles.
Reporting and Metrics:
* Monitor usage and engagement metrics for learning content to assess impact and inform decision-making.
* Provide regular updates and reports on content performance to stakeholders.
What you'll bring
* Demonstrated Expertise: Proven experience in content management, instructional design, or digital learning development, with hands-on skills in tools like Articulate Storyline and Rise.
* Vendor Management Skills: Strong ability to collaborate and negotiate with external content providers to deliver impactful learning solutions.
* Digital Learning Knowledge: Familiarity with digital learning platforms (e.g., LMS, LXP) and best practices for creating and managing engaging learning content.
* Quality-Driven: A track record of maintaining high content quality standards, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements like GDPR, and adhering to accessibility standards.
* Collaborative Communication: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively partner with diverse stakeholders across teams and functions.
* Analytical Mindset: Proficiency in interpreting engagement data, reporting on content performance, and applying insights to improve learning solutions.
Location
We operate from Volvo Cars headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden. It is therefore the preferred location for the ideal candidate. Ersättning
