Learning and Development Manager to Boliden
2025-08-07
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
Your opportunity:
As our Learning & Development Manager, you'll be the strategic driver behind Boliden's learning culture. You'll design and create prerequisites for impactful learning journeys, lead our global L&D network, and ensure our people have the skills and knowledge to thrive - today and tomorrow.
This is a strategically important and high-impact role, ideal for someone who thrives in a collaborative, international environment - and who is passionate about unlocking human potential.
Who you will work with:
In this role, you will be part of Group HR and report directly to the Group HR Director. The position is primarily based at the head office in Stockholm, but it is also possible to work from one of Boliden's other locations.
You'll collaborate closely with a wide range of stakeholders across the organization and beyond. Internally, you'll partner with Business HR, Business Area management, training content owners, and other HR functions such as Talent Acquisition, Compensation & Benefits, and Learning Administration. You'll also work cross-functionally with procurement and other people process owners to ensure alignment and integration of learning initiatives.
Externally, you'll engage with learning content and system providers, build relationships with key educational institutions, and stay connected to relevant professional networks to bring in fresh perspectives and best practices.
What you will do:
Develop and execute a future-ready L&D strategy aligned with Boliden's business goals.
Design learning paths, and training concepts using modern tools.
Lead our Learning Network of Expertise and manage digital learning platforms.
Collaborate with HR and business leaders to support talent development, leadership pipelines, and compliance training.
Measure the impact of learning initiatives and continuously improve based on data and feedback.
Partner with external vendors, educational institutions, and professional networks to bring the best learning solutions to Boliden.
What you bring:
We believe you have a university degree in e.g. Pedagogy, Human Resources, Organizational Psychology, Business Administration, or a related field.
10+ years of experience in L&D, with a strong track record in both strategic and operational roles.
Deep knowledge of L&D methodologies, learning technologies, and global project management.
Strong coaching, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills.
Fluent in English and Swedish. Proficiency in Finnish, Norwegian, and Portuguese is considered an asset.
Who you are:
A strategic thinker with a hands-on mindset.
Passionate about learning, digital transformation, and employee development.
A collaborative leader who thrives in a matrixed, international environment.
Curious, data-driven, and always looking to innovate.
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager - Hanna Salovaara, Group HR Director, Hanna.Salovaara@boliden.com
, + 46 70-204 66 68.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Pernilla Åkerblom, Pernilla.Akerblom@boliden.com
, + 46 73-023 69 61.
For union information, please contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, +46 73-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70-541 83 93 eller Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910-77 40 09.
Application deadline: 28th of August.
