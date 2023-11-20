Learning and Development Expert

Are you passionate about learning and development and would like to give your contribution, as well as to grow professionally?

Do you want to be part of a team creating the next generation of L&D solutions?

In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:


Work in an international environment across borders with many skilled colleagues


Lead and deliver prioritized learning and development projects supporting business plans and strategies


Be a consultant and speaking partner to stakeholders and competence owners to provide most appropriate development solution


Gather feedback of completed trainings to evaluate and measure training results


Adjust and improve existing learning and development solutions.

What is needed in this role:

• Experience of running a L&D project from start to end i.e. conducting a needs analysis, develop solution and implement follow up

• Experience to lead projects as a project manager

• Passion and understanding about people development, learning and growth and willingness to work and succeed in this field

• A consultative mindset, to find the real root cause

• Experience of working in a complex environment with multiple stakeholders

• Ambition and eagerness to learn new things and continuously develop yourself

• Strong communication, collaboration and organisation skills, as well as business-oriented thinking

• Experience with Learning management system(s)

What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)

Join our team and...
work and grow together with our international, dedicated and highly professional team, who jointly delivers challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage. You will be part of the Swedish team and work in our cross-border projects. In our daily work we have both - high-level problem solving as well as detailed tasks. We market and administrate our trainings in our LMS - Learning & Development portal. And you will be supported by great colleagues and will have fun together us." Olle Nideborn, your future leader

We look forward to receiving your application by 08.12.2023.
Location: Stockholm

Contacts

Recruiting manager: Olle Nideborn +46 761483300

SACO: Henrik
Joelsson

Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund +468 5859 0288

We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.

We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.

Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.

