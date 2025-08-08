Lean Six Sigma Deployment Driver
2025-08-08
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you ready to make a real difference? At Tetra Pak, we're looking for someone who's curious, driven, and excited to help us improve how things work - not just for us, but for our customers and communities around the world.
If you're passionate about turning data-driven theory into practical, measurable improvements on the factory floor, the role of Lean Six Sigma Deployment Driver offers the perfect opportunity to lead that transformation and drive competence forward across our operations.
The position is based in Lund (Sweden), reporting to the WCM Manager for Additional Material and Packaging Material.
What you will do
Work with data
Collect and prepare process data so it's ready for analysis and improvement work.
Lead improvement projects
Use Six Sigma and the DMAIC method to spot inefficiencies and help teams solve them.
Support others
Share your knowledge through training and mentoring, helping colleagues grow their skills and confidence.
Tell the story
Turn insights into clear messages using visuals and reports that help others make smart decisions.
Build smart models
Use advanced statistical tools to understand complex losses and improve how we control our processes.
We believe you have
You have a university degree in Engineering or Statistics
Experience with World Class Manufacturing or other continuous improvement methodologies
Solid experience using statistical tools
A Six Sigma Black Belt and experience leading teams
Good English skills, both spoken and written
Knowledge of P-M Analysis, ANOVA, regression, and hypothesis testing
Confidence in using MS Office and Minitab
You're someone who thrives on solving complex problems and making sense of data. You're a strategic thinker with sharp analytical skills and a passion for results.
With a keen analytical mind and a strong drive for results, you bring structure and clarity to everything you do. People appreciate your ability to communicate clearly and build strong connections-whether you're collaborating across teams, cultures, or levels of the organization. You're supportive, approachable, and always ready to bring others along on the journey toward smarter, more effective solutions.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
This job posting expires on August 27th, 2025.
To know more about the position, contact Luis Ordonez at +46 46 36 6385
Questions about your application, contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
