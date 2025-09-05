Leading Performance Coordinator
2025-09-05
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Leading Performance Coordinator within the CPO Office, you will be at the heart of driving operational excellence and strategic alignment across CLIENT's Project Delivery organization. This high-impact role partners closely with Head of Project Management Office (PMO), Chief Project Officer (CPO), functional and area leads, and other senior stakeholders to support key initiatives, elevate governance standards, and optimize performance across cross-functional workstreams. Your ability to translate strategic priorities into actionable plans, facilitate seamless collaboration, and champion continuous improvement will be instrumental in enhancing organizational agility and delivering on CLIENT's purpose and long-term goals.
Key Responsibilities
Management Support and Governance
Facilitate cross-functional and cross-area governance meetings and follow up action with stakeholders.
Support the head of PMO as required.
Support the CPO as required
Continuous Improvement
Optimize organizational processes and workflows to enhance efficiency and effectiveness within the executive level workstreams.
Facilitate operational improvements and initiatives to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and improve overall performance.
Facilitate the implementation of best practices and standards across all departments.
Communications and Stakeholder Management
Prepare briefing materials, presentations, and reports for internal and external stakeholders, customers, investors, lenders, and leaders.
Support the external stakeholder management process (lenders, investors, ...)
Facilitate communication and collaboration across departments and ensure alignment with company goals and objectives.
Leadership and Collaboration
Foster a culture of excellence, collaboration, and accountability within the organization.
Provide leadership and mentorship to team members, helping them grow and develop professionally.
Lead by example, embodying the CLIENT's purpose, values and leadership principles in all interactions and decisions.
