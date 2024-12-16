Lead UX Content Designer
2024-12-16
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
User Experience
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey to redefine what it means to give people freedom to move in the most innovative times in the mobility industry. Volvo Cars is looking to redefine all aspects of its eco-system - from the vehicle itself, to how it is owned, driven, powered and purchased online. User Experience as a discipline is a key part of Volvo Cars strategy and a newly formed UX organisation is helping gather insights about our user's and redefine and elevate the users experience of Volvo's products and services.
The UX content design team at Volvo Cars is looking for a lead content designer for in-car user experiences.
What you'll do
Help design in-car software user experiences by writing clear, user-centered copy. Your first focus will be to create and implement a content strategy for in-car experiences.
Create ways to scale user-centered writing across an organization of designers who work on car experiences.
Prioritize and move between strategic and tactical content design work, pursuing opportunities for high impact while ensuring quality in all car software content.
Create governance for content that is translated for consumers all over the world.
Collaborate with content designers who work on connected experiences to define and implement writing style and terminology across journeys.
Mentor other content designers.
Shape and develop how we create and ship excellent user experiences alongside hardware development.
Help shape and develop the content design practice by contributing to team foundations, like style guides, glossaries, controlled vocabularies, ways of working, etc.
Contribute to and create new ways to achieve company-wide content governance, creating quality and cohesion across the many touch points of each customer's relationship with Volvo Cars.
Experience you'll bring
Using UX best practices to write for digital products and services. Maybe you've had other titles in the past, like UX writer, product writer, content strategist-the point is you understand design thinking, the importance of research, and typical practices of software development.
Developing awareness and support for content design ways of working in a software product development environment. You enjoy pair writing, facilitating workshops and socializing your work.
Informing your writing with user insights, from running your own user testing to participating in and supporting research initiatives. You believe research are our partners and the key to the success of any user experience.
Becoming an expert in your problem space by seeking deep knowledge on the users, business needs, technical constraints and product goals in that space.
Creating user-centered experiences that answer business needs.
Experience working on global products. You know the dance of writing translation-friendly copy.
You don't have to be a native English speaker. You do need to have a mastery of grammar, voice, tonality, etc. Typical writer stuff!
You have experience writing in English. We write in both British English and American English, so prepare to work with both.
You enjoy collaboration and believe the successes of your colleagues are your successes. We're a big company and we make incredible things happen together. Empathizing with and supporting your peers is the key to getting things done here.
Application
Applicants must provide a portfolio of work as part of their application.
Location
