Lead User Research

Sharkmob is an innovative AAA video game company dedicated to creating engaging multiplayer experiences. Our research lab focuses on understanding what drives players and enhances their enjoyment. We collect insights using traditional research methods, whether through usability testing or playtests, to guide our developers in making data-driven decisions. Our Data, User Research, and Community teams work closely to interpret player behaviors and conduct extended research in collaboration with local universities.
As a Lead User Researcher, you will lead and develop your team. You will alsoalign user research activities across multiple projects, driving player-centric game development.
Key Responsibilities Actively share knowledge and maintain key stakeholder relationships.
Develop, promote, and ensure good user research practices.
Design studies using experimental design and research methodology.
Ensure User Researchers have the necessary tools and resources.
Execute tests, analyses, reports, and presentations.
Guide game teams in planning user research strategies for the lifecycle of their games.
Promote collaboration between Data, UX, Community, and Marketing teams.
Provide consultative support and guidance to senior stakeholders.
Recruit, lead, and develop User Researchers at all levels.
Support development teams in taking a user-centered, evidence-based approach to research.
Being a Lead at SharkmobAs a Lead, we expect you to support team members by providing the resources, leadership, and tools they need to be successful.You facilitate collaboration, teamwork, and champion your team's achievements and successes. By embodying these principles, you as a leader can help develop a culture of creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement that benefits not just those you lead but also those around you, as well as Sharkmob as a studio.
We expect you to lead by example - to inspire and motivate others. You champion the studio and act as a first point of contact for your direct reports. You stand behind your team, take decisions and act in accordance with the values of Sharkmob.
Your Experience & Requirements 10+ years of experience in user research or usability testing.
Bachelor's degree or higher in experimental/social/cognitive psychology, human-computer interaction, or equivalent industry experience.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Extensive experience with user interviews, surveys, moderating research sessions, and usability tests.
Passion for video games is beneficial, and experience in game development or the entertainment industry is desirable.
Strong analytical skills with a background or coursework in descriptive and inferential statistics.
Who we areSharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, creating great games, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
