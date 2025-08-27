Lead System Verification Engineer
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Group Trucks Technology, Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting-edge tools and methods.
This is us - your new colleagues!
The group "Electrohydraulic Steering systems" within Vehicle Dynamics sub stream, residing in the "Vehicle motion and thermal management" technology stream is responsible for developing platform electrohydraulic steering solutions within Volvo GTT.
We are seeking an experienced Verification Engineer to strengthen our team in in the Electrohydraulic Steering software development area.
You will be a member of a highly skilled agile team that have full product ownership of electrohydraulic steering systems, from requirement and specification to end customer and quality follow up. The team works closely together with all needed cross-functional counterparts in our global arena.
Who are you?
As a person, you are creative with a mindset to learn and improve. As part of an agile team, you are a team player and enjoy teamwork, but you also find it motivating to work independently and drive development on your own. You enjoy solving technical challenges. Structure is something that you value, and you have good understanding on the importance of the process and documentation aspects of technical development. Communication is one of your key competencies.
You will lead in developing and driving the long-term verification strategy for our systems. Test Automation is something that you have worked with. You can identify what tests can be automated, and you also have the skills to implement them.
Relevant experience and qualification:
You have a degree in Mechatronics, Control engineering, Electronics or similar
Good understanding of system development of embedded real-time systems
Minimum 5 years' experience within verification of SW application and complex control system in SIL and HIL
You have a solid understanding of SW development processes and tools
Beneficial with experiences in MATLAB Simulink and CANoe
Experience working with ISO26262 and familiar with ASPICE
Fluent in written and spoken English
What's in it for you?
We need to increase our capacity and strengths within verification to meet future technology changes, increased complexity but most importantly improve the quality. You will play an important role of developing and driving the long-term verification strategy of our steering control system. You will be the one implementing the verification strategy, developing new test methods and perform testing at different phases of the V-model. You will work closely with the software team to ensure correct software requirements are being applied. You will be the key contact person to the HIL & SIL team, supporting them with test method creation and ensuring that HIL and SIL environment fits the current and future needs.
