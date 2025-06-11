Lead Software Engineer (Java)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are seeking a highly skilled & motivated a Lead Software Engineer for the Visual Asset Repository (VAR) team. VAR team provides the centralized storage, version control, and reusability for various types of images and movies used for H&M Group commercial communication.
As the lead, you will have a holistic understanding of the technical ecosystem, with hands-on expertise in DevOps, performance tracking, and cross-domain knowledge across multiple technology areas. This role requires a strong leader who can effectively design solutions, manage technical roadmaps, and ensure seamless integration and deployment while fostering a collaborative team environment. Our ideal candidate will have the team-first attitude!
Key Responsibilities
Develop and articulate a technical roadmap that aligns with the organisation's strategic goals and emerging technology trends.
Ensure security best practices are embedded in system architecture, application design, and deployment processes to protect data and infrastructure.
Design and document scalable solutions that span multiple teams, fostering cohesive application development and deployment.
Take ownership of the solution, embracing a proactive, "fail-fast" approach while remaining accountable for successes and setbacks.
Identify and resolve technical obstacles to ensure seamless product development, while balancing risks, constraints, and realistic time and cost estimations.
Apply broad technical expertise across frontend, backend, mobile, infrastructure, and devops domains to facilitate cross-team collaboration.
Leverage strong interpersonal and communication skills to resolve conflicts, drive collaboration, and effectively present technical solutions.
Lead change and release management processes to ensure seamless integration, deployment, and software delivery.
Continuously monitor and improve system and application performance using relevant tracking metrics.
Drive cost optimisation through efficient resource allocation, cloud usage, and architectural decisions that balance performance, scalability, and budget.
Stay informed on emerging technologies and best practices, ensuring their practical implementation within the team.
WHO YOU ARE
Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience.
10+ years of experience in software engineering with a proven track record of technical leadership, system design, and mentoring.
Problem-solving skills and risk accessing ability to troubleshoot complex issues and manage timely deliveries.
Strong leadership and mentorship skills with the ability to foster a positive and collaborative team environment.Significant experience in software development, with a proven track record in leadership or senior engineering roles.
Strong expertise in Solution Design, DevOps and Performance Tracking.
Capable of creating and executing technical roadmaps aligned with business goals.
Proficiency in at least one technology stack (e.g., frontend, backend, mobile), prefreably Java and Spring Boot, with a solid understanding of other areas and the ability to confidently lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams of varied expertise.
Experience of developing & delivering scalable systems using Azure or GCP
Strong collaboration and problem solving skills within cross-functional teams.
Experience with technical estimation and planning in software projects.
Proficient in performance monitoring tools and optimisation techniques.
Excellent communication and presentation skills with a proactive, solution-oriented mindset.
Familiarity with change and release management processes.
Up-to-date with emerging technology trends and industry best practices.
Good to have:
Prior knowledge of working with OpenText DAM (Digital Asset Management)
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days' vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. We are eager to meet you!
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9384514