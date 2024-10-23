Lead Software Engineer at ST1
2024-10-23
Looking for a new challenge? Do you have what it takes to join St1 and their Business Technology team as their new Lead Software Engineer? This is a completely new role to ease the collaboration between all Business Technology team stakeholders. You will have a unique hands-on possibility to make a real impact while representing our developers by developing our systems and processes in an environment of multiple vendors, technologies and business domains. This is a great opportunity to put existing skills into action and to learn and develop those even further.
Apply here!: Application
As the Lead Software Engineer, your main responsibilities will be: Working as the technical lead of the software engineering domain and focusing on defining, assessing, and unifying software development technologies and practices.
Be a representative of developers in dialog with St1 business, working across multiple domains and with multiple vendor teams.
Be one of the key stakeholders in shaping our software development strategy to achieve short- and long-term targets.
Participate in requirements analysis and technical design.
Be practically involved in the implementation of the business-critical solutions and provide guidance to the development teams.
Ensure that proposed solutions are reasonable from the perspective of the current technology landscape and are future proof.
Identify and lead the improvement work when it comes for software development practices and code quality standards.
We are looking for the following experience: Profound developer experience of working with microservice architecture and distributed systems. Knowledge of software architecture methodologies, patterns and principles and ability to help others in utilizing these.
Proven experience in full stack development, with a strong focus on backend.
Experience in working according to agile development practices in cross-functional teams.
Your mindset is DevOps oriented and you hold hands-on experience in working with CICD pipelines implementation and automation.
You know how to achieve efficiency, transparency, quality, and scalability in software development.
You can document your work.
As an advantage experience in designing, building, and maintaining web and mobile applications.
Our environment consists of the following technologies and reflects in your skillset: Node.js (NestJS), TypeScript
Vue.js (Nuxt.js)
.NET Core, C#
Google Services, such as NoSQL DB, Object file storage, Google PubSub, Cloud SQL, Google Cloud Secret Manager. Any cloud experience very welcome.
GitHub or equivalent.
Background and abilities:
• Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Software Engineering or a related field.
• 5+ years in a developer role.
• Experience in working as a lead in a SW project or as a project manager. Please note that this role doesn't include any supervisory duties.
• You are curious, independent and analytical. You have great problem-solving skills and proactive communication skills.
• You enjoy researching and collaborating while seeking for sound technical choices to benefit the context.
• Knowledge of any of the Nordic languages is a plus (Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian).
Why join St1's team?
St1's vision is to be the leading producer and seller of CO2-aware energy. Contributing to this ambitious goal requires us to continuously learn more and put our skills and knowledge into concrete use. There are no boring days - new needs and challenges await your daily input.
We have an entrepreneurial working culture with a big company's backbone, creating a unique combination of freedom and responsibility. You can make a difference to the company's future. You'd get to work in our talented Nordic Business Technology organization where each individual counts.
Additional information
Your homebase is our HQ in #Helsinki or our #Stockholm office. This position is permanent, and the start date is negotiable. We offer competitive compensation package, flexible working hours, and a hybrid work model; the team meets 2-3 times per week onsite.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-04
St1 Sverige AB
Agnes Hildén agnes.hilden@barona.se
8971761