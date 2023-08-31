Lead Simulation Engineer
2023-08-31
Introduction
Volvo Group Trucks Technology, VMTM - Thermal Management Sub-stream: Thermal Management Simulation Integration & Testing - Göteborg group is looking for an energetic and skilled professional to work in the area of 1D (1 dimensional) simulation of Thermal Systems equipped in our trucks. If you are looking for the diversified experience by working across different culture and various global products and be part of the latest trends and technology with great challenges and opportunities in supporting local and global sites, this is the right opportunity for you. We wish to create a diverse team with a good mixture of young, dynamic, experienced engineers and managers.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
Thermal Management Sub Stream is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized Cab Climate and Thermal Supply systems for all types of propulsion installations to all truck brands within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for leading the work with strategies and advanced engineering globally. We are located at Gothenburg and Bangalore and we have close cooperation with the engineering sites located in Greensboro and Lyon. We understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs. The work is based on innovation, shared technology, common architecture and brand uniqueness. We want to make a difference by being there for our customers and by providing uptime and reliable products.
Thermal Management Simulation, Integration & Testing group in Göteborg is part of "Thermal Management Sub-stream", Vehicle Technology. Our group consists of passionate, enthusiastic engineers & simulation analysts responsible to design, simulate, develop & deliver the product projects and advance-engineering topics in the area of Vehicle Thermal Management. Now we are looking for a Lead 1D Simulation Analyst -Thermal Management to take global responsibilities and participate in company-wide Thermal Management evolution in order to align technology needs of all Volvo truck brands.
Being part of Thermal Management Technology department gives an enriched working experience and exposure to the latest trends and technology with opportunities to work in future technology product projects related to e-Mobility, Fuel cell and automation.
What will you do?
As a Lead Analyst - Thermal Management, you will be responsible to lead and conduct predictive 1D simulations in thermal management area using current and develop new methods to improve the accuracy of virtual simulations with reference to physical test results.
As a 1D simulation analyst you would closely interact with Thermal management system architects to analyze various system architecture proposals and support in defining/set the system with inclusion of performance data from project engineers &/ component owners.
Expected to develop, static and dynamic system models with continual improvement in simulation accuracy with reference to 3D CFD &/ physical test results with close collaboration with our system architects, 3D sim. Analysts, component and test engineers.
Support system architects to define/set the component level performance requirements in early phase of projects and also enable our colleagues to share recommendation while selecting the concept of component w.r.t thermal performance.
Support system architects in analyzing the system performance at various stages of project with various inputs and contribute in finalizing the efficient thermal system.
Support system responsible and architects in definition of test method and share your inputs in finalizing the list of parameters to record in physical test by test engineers that could help maximize the accuracy of simulation with test result correlation.
Contribute with component and system engineers to define and verify the actions agreed related to virtual simulation in FMEA, to reduce the probability occurrence
Establish a Strong Network with Global Counterparts and Cross functions.
Contribute to global 1D simulation network in defining the simulation roadmap and knowledge management of learnings for re-use.
Take full responsibility and independently deliver the planned tasks as well as guide our junior analysts within our Thermal Management Simulation, Integration & Testing
Develop the strategy to integrate Data, machine learning in the models
Your role will strengthen our Global Thermal Management Sub-Stream and contribute to Volvo GTT vision within this technology area.
Relevant Experience
Hands on experience of GT-Suite 1D simulation software specially in thermal management applications
Hands on experience with MATLAB Simulink to analyze dynamic thermal systems
Advanced knowledge of heat transfer, thermodynamics and fluid mechanics
Knowledge of the product development life cycle and change management activities for maintenance are required for this role
Leading tasks independently, good planning and monitoring skills
Should have experience in leading small teams
Experience in 3D CFD, Hotspot simulations is a merit
Experience in energy management calculations in thermal systems is a merit
Experience in PYTHON and its integration to software is a merit
Experience in future technologies (e-MOB, Fuel Cell, automation) in 1D/3D simulations is a plus
Working experience in testing of vehicle thermal management area is a plus
A team player, high on energy and is interested in working with global sites.
Innovative and creative mindset to recommend engineering solutions
Willingness to learn and develop your own skills and abilities
Good in compiling and presenting information verbally and in writing
Applicants shall have BE /ME in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent with more than 8 years of industrial experience
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
