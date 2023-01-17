Lead Programmer
2023-01-17
Expansive Worlds is a creative division of Avalanche Studios Group and a leading developer and publisher of outdoor games. Since 2009, Expansive Worlds has been devoted to delivering highly immersive outdoor gaming experiences for millions of players and is best known for the long-standing and successful theHunter franchise.
We are now looking for a Lead Programmer to work with us in Malmö or Stockholm on theHunter: Call of the Wild.
The Position
As a Lead Programmer on this project, you will run a talented, multi-discipline, multi-location programming team and be responsible for maintaining, developing and improving many aspects of the game and core engine technology. This is a live product, so part of your responsibility is to make sure the releases are well prepared and operational when we release them on multiple target platforms. To do this, you will need to work closely with all disciplines, know when to say no and be comfortable making quick decisions, sometimes with incomplete information. Good leadership instinct and strong collaborative skills are equally if not more important as strong technical skills in this role.
Your work will take you all over our proprietary Apex open-world engine. You will work on system development, updating existing systems and workflows, profiling and optimization, supporting the link between the project and our central Apex technology and many more. Making multi-platform, open-world games you will have the opportunity to work with a variety of different systems including streaming, threading, memory management, platform and middleware abstractions and more.
Required Qualifications
• 5+ years of relevant experience.
• In-depth knowledge of C++.
• Experience programming with recent generation PC, Xbox and PlayStation APIs.
• Experience with a range of tools and pipelines used in modern game development.
• Self-motivated, strong work ethic, able to work independently.
• The ability and desire to work in a team, including different disciplines.
• Experience guiding/mentoring junior developers.
• Excellent English verbal and written communication skills.
Desired Qualifications
• Past team leadership experience.
• Working knowledge of Python.
• Knowledge of Jenkins CI/CD workflows.
• In-depth knowledge of game engine architectures.
• In-depth knowledge of current generation console architectures and future architectural trends.
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Malmö or Stockholm a few days a week.
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications on a rolling basis. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-06
