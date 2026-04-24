Lead Product Counsel
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR:
Lovable is building the future of software creation. We need a Lead Product Counsel who thinks like a systems engineer and understands that "zero risk" equals "zero growth." Your job is to be a support system for our product teams, navigating complex regulatory challenges by finding workable, high-speed solutions that keep us shipping.
Why Lovable?
Change the world, literally: 2026 is the year AI works. Lovable is building the most powerful AI software-creation platform.
Work with exceptional people: We're assembling one of Europe's strongest technical teams. You'll work alongside founders, execs, and sales leaders closing deals with the world's largest enterprises.
Legal as a growth lever: At Lovable, legal is not "back office." Done right, you'll be a direct driver of revenue velocity and customer trust.
Top-of-market comp: Cash + equity. We pay above market for impact, not pedigree.
Global stage: We're a top AI brand. You'll interact with leading companies, regulators, and advisors across the US, EU, and beyond.
What we're looking for:
Relevant Experience: 6-12 years' legal experience, with at least 2-4 years in-house at a high-growth tech company (Series A-C ideal).
Regulatory Partner: You are the ultimate partner for our product teams. You dive deep into the product's goals and translate legal requirements into workable solutions at high speed. You're comfortable with the EU AI Act, GDPR, EU Data Act and DSA.
Automation First: You have a "developer mindset." If you have to give the same advice twice, you'd rather build a tool or an automated workflow to handle it. You likely use AI agents and LLMs daily to 10x your own output.
Deep AI & IP Fluency: You understand the "how" behind LLMs, from data scraping and training sets to model weights and output ownership. You can navigate the intersection of copyright and AI-native software creation with ease.
Master of the "Product Contract": You are comfortable drafting and iterating on T&Cs and User Agreements from scratch. You see a contract as product logic, it should be clear, fair, and designed to scale with new AI features. You can write terms that protect the company without creating a friction-filled user experience.
Pragmatic Risk Tolerance: You understand that in a pre-consensus industry like Generative AI, waiting for 100% legal certainty means being too late. You are comfortable making high-stakes decisions with 70% of the data and a deep understanding of our strategic goals.
Bias for action: you'd rather solve and improve than write long memos.
Location: Willing to be based in Stockholm (or open to relocate).
What you'll do
Embed with Product: Work with engineers daily to launch features that are compliant-by-design. Own legal for product-side vendor and technical partnership contracts that strengthen the platform. You are a core member of the product team, not an external consultant.
Automate Legal Ops: Use Lovable and other AI tools to automate as much as possible - from privacy impact assessments to internal compliance checks.
IP & Privacy Strategy: Design our global strategy for protecting AI-generated code and managing data provenance in a world of agentic workflows.
Regulatory Navigation: Lead our stance on global AI, privacy and other regulation, ensuring Lovable is always two steps ahead of the shifting landscape. Turn complex legal questions into clear, practical guidance for product, engineering and leadership.
Scale Prep: Build the systems now (templates, governance, compliance hygiene) that make later audits and fundraising easy.
The Challenge
This is not a job for someone who wants to "manage" or "delegate." You'll be hands-on, detail-obsessed, and directly responsible for the nuts and bolts of product legal. Think spending time with engineers to design new Lovable features. You'll also have the chance to influence how Lovable's legal function grows. Ready to make the engine that powers the most exciting AI company in the world?
About your application
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language, so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join.
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested, please apply through our careers portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9874340