Lead Process Monitoring Engineer
Arcam AB / Elektronikjobb / Härryda Visa alla elektronikjobb i Härryda
2025-03-24
, Lerum
, Partille
, Bollebygd
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arcam AB i Härryda
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description Summary
Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and innovation? Do you want to be part of a team that's transforming industries with advanced metal additive manufacturing? If so, we have an exciting opportunity as Lead Process Monitoring Engineer for you at Colibrium Additive based in Gothenburg- a GE Aerospace company!
Your Role: As a Lead Process Monitoring Engineer, you will be at the forefront of designing and developing highly complex modules and critical components for our additive manufacturing technology. Your focus will be on Electron Beam Melting (EBM) machine technology, driving the design and development efforts related to process monitoring capabilities.
Job Description
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop signal processing solutions for in-situ sensor feedback integration in additive machines.
Acquire, analyze, and program sensor data to optimize additive manufacturing process parameters.
Integrate new sensor functions and modules into our product families.
Verify the functionality of new modules and features.
Develop user interfaces and applications using OpenCV, Python, C++, and C#.
Collaborate with customers to understand and meet their business needs.
Lead the in-situ monitoring roadmap, including organizing sensor technology IP and aligning with partners.
Define requirements for in-situ functions and modules with Product Management and stakeholders.
Conduct development testing and code reviews.
Continuously improve our processes and comply with project plans and industry standards.
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or STEM majors (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in software development with OpenCV, Python, C++, C#, or equivalent.
Proven experience in statistically validating analytics algorithm performance.
Knowledge and experience with Linux operating systems.
Prior experience in high-speed data analytics, image analysis, and sensor utilization.
Strong knowledge of git source control tools and best practices.
Experience working with containers (e.g., Docker).
About Us: Colibrium Additive - part of GE Aerospace- is a global leader in metal additive design and manufacturing. Our pioneering processes empower businesses to create innovative products that solve complex manufacturing challenges, improve outcomes, and make a positive impact on the world. Our state-of-the-art metal 3D printers are designed by our expert engineering teams, manufactured in Sweden and Germany, and used worldwide in industries such as aerospace, medical, and more.
Why Join Us?
Innovative Environment: Work with the most advanced metal 3D printers in the world.
Global Collaboration: Collaborate with colleagues in Germany, India, the US, and customers worldwide.
Agile and Dynamic: Enjoy the benefits of a smaller, agile company with the support of a global enterprise.
Inclusive Culture: Colibrium Additive is an Equal Opportunity Employer where inclusion matters.
Work-Life Balance: Flexible working arrangements and a positive work-life balance.
Comprehensive Benefits: Flexible working hours, health and pension insurance benefits, and more.
Join Us and Make a Difference: At GE Aerospace, we believe that our people make the difference. As a new joiner, you'll enjoy a fun, flexible, and technically advanced working environment. You'll gain valuable experience, interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures, and contribute to your future development.
Ready to take the next step in your career? Apply now and be part of a team that's changing the world for the better! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arcam AB
(org.nr 556539-5356)
Designvägen 2 (visa karta
)
435 33 MÖLNLYCKE Arbetsplats
Colibrium Additive- a GE Aerospace company Jobbnummer
9241830