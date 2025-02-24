Lead Planner
2025-02-24
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Lead Planner
Join Stegra as a Lead Planner in Boden, a key role within our Project Services team. Reporting to the Planning Manager, you'll take ownership of the project schedule for a designated area in the Boden project and lead a team of Planners working in that area.
You will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing the planning activities in all project phases. You will collaborate with the project management team and other project functions to ensure that the planning and scheduling are working efficiently, making sure you deliver on project milestones.
The Stegra Project consists of:
• 760 MW H2 production facility
• 2.1MM MT DRI Production Facility
• 2.5MM MT Steelmaking and CSP Facility
• Various Cold Finishing Facilities
• Plant Power Distribution Grid
• Plant Infrastructure and Water Systems
Responsibilities:
Lead a team of Planners for the designated area in the Boden project.
Supervise and support EPCM, guiding planning and forecasting efforts to align seamlessly with the overarching project objectives.
Effectively manage and control the Area Master Schedule and Progress Reporting.
Proactively interface with stakeholders, including engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning. Prepare detailed planning analysis, reports, and provide updates on the project schedule status.
Coordinate with area managers and various stakeholders to ensure cohesion and schedule alignment.
Qualifications:
You have a Degree in Engineering or related field.
8-10 years of experience in project planning, with a focus on large-scale projects.
Strong project management skills, including the ability to develop and manage project schedules, budgets, and resources.
Expertise in identifying and mitigating schedule risks.
Proficient in Primavera P6 and good understanding of planning best practices.
Experience of mega projects, demonstrating the ability to handle complexity and scale.
Foster good communication and inter-personal skills to ensure a smooth teamwork.
Proactively work to anticipate challenges, collaborating effectively with stakeholders to address potential issues promptly.
What we can offer you:
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
