Lead Mechanical Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-02-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Lead Mechanical Engineer to take a leading role in the mechanical development of electronic consumer products. You will drive and coordinate engineering work in a distributed, multi-site setup, with a strong focus on customer needs, quality, and manufacturability.
Job DescriptionLead and coordinate mechanical design activities across a distributed team of CAD designers
Drive conceptual development including industrial design (ID) collaboration and mechanical architecture
Collaborate closely with engineers, suppliers, and stakeholders across multiple locations, including HW, RF, project management, and management
Lead design reviews, identify weaknesses, and propose robust solutions
Develop and refine designs for plastic parts, including injection molded components
Ensure compliance with IPx (water and dust protection) requirements
Prepare technical documentation for testing, manufacturing, and certification
Apply Design for Manufacturing/Assembly (DFM/DFA), reliability practices, and FMEA
Plan and support mechanical testing and validation activities, including tools and processes
Perform tolerance calculations and contribute to dimensional robustness
Coordinate work with external development partners
RequirementsMinimum 8 years of experience in mechanical engineering
Strong experience in 3D CAD design, preferably using Catia, Creo, and/or NX
Experience designing plastic parts and working with injection molding
Experience in conceptual work, including mechanical architecture for electronic consumer products
Proven experience coordinating design work in distributed teams and with external development partners
Experience working with IPx requirements (water/dust protection)
Experience preparing technical documentation for testing, manufacturing, and certification
Experience with DFM/DFA, reliability, and FMEA
Good knowledge of mechanical testing and validation tools and processes
Experience with tolerance calculations
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Nice to haveExperience working in multi-site engineering environments for consumer products
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7230939-1842765". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9743007