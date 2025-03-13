Lead Engineer, Plant Engineering
Are you looking to participate in exciting projects where your abilities are constantly challenged and a workplace where your development is in focus?
To the team in Scandinavia we are searching for one Lead Engineer, Plant engineering whose primary task is to develop and deliver the production facilities of the future in close collaboration with our customers. The team have the global responsibility for Piping and Layout engineering within global and local market. We operate in a global organization where projects are in many parts of the world. You will contribute with your experience and competence to the continuous development of our products and work processes. Location of service is Gothenburg office, there Valmet has the product home of Evaporation, Lignin handling and Ash product.
Our world-leading products are energy optimized and contribute to environmentally friendly and more sustainable production.
Our success is linked to our focus on creating a winning team where cooperation and the desire to develop together are of great importance.
Areas of responsibility:
Coordination of own discipline, layout and pipe construction, within the project.
Technical guidance during the design and assembly phase.
Quality review of design documents.
Follow-up of schedule and budget.
Duties:
Support pre-project work as needed.
Lead layout work and pipe design in the project, communicate with other disciplines, ensure that contract and standard requirements are met, plan and manage assigned resources and participate in cross-disciplinary design reviews.
Participate as a technical reference in the procurement of pipe assembly and manufacturing and develop and follow up quantities for these deliveries.
Support assembly work at the customer both remotely and on site.
Participate in developing work processes and continuous improvements.
Who are you?
To succeed in the role, you are likely to be a civil or university engineer with at least 5 years of work experience in piping or mechanical construction within the process industry. You have very good knowledge in construction, and norms and standards as well as work tools such as E3D/PDMS, AutoCAD and MS Office programs. As a person, you are responsible, take initiative and act independently while contributing to creating team spirit. You can apply and share your expert knowledge and have good communication skills. You speak and write fluent Swedish and English.
We offer
Valmet offers a rewarding position with a global industry leader where you will have the opportunity to work in an environment where you can contribute to the success of the organization and find opportunities for personal development. Our premises are in the central parts of Gothenburg, only 7 minutes' walk from the train station. About 280 employees work within the Gothenburg organization.
Additional information
Did we catch your interest? If you need any more information, please contact Tobias Rådberg, Manager - Plant Engineering, P&E Project Execution. Tel +46 70-2179674 or email: tobias.radberg@valmet.com
. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Isabelle Lindow, email: isabelle.lindow@valmet.com
. Please note that we can not accept applications via e-mail.
Join our team and send your application with your CV and salary expectation via the link provided latest by 2025-04-07. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
