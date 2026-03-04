Lead Engineer IoT to TSS
2026-03-04
Do you want to be part of a team that's making a positive impact on the world? Do you want to contribute to solutions that help ensure safe drug delivery for patients around the globe? Then you might be our next Lead Engineer IoT.
At Temperature Sensitive Solutions Systems (TSS), we help the world's largest pharma companies ensure that every temperature-sensitive drug, from bulk shipment to the last mile of a clinical trial, is safe for patients. Our solutions run in mission-critical, regulated environments where stability, reliability, and traceability are essential.
About the role
As our new Lead Engineer IoT, you will take a technical lead role within our IoT domain. This domain spans the full value chain, from firmware running on physical devices and gateways in the field, to secure data ingestion and availability in our cloud-based SaaS applications and mobile solution.
You will operate in complex systems environment where devices, gateways, cloud services, internal lifecycle tools, and user-facing applications must work seamlessly together. Close collaboration across embedded, backend, platform, DevOps, and application teams is a natural part of your everyday work.
In addition to hands-on backend development with Java, you will:
Drive technical direction within the IoT team
Ensure stable and traceable data flows across the full IoT lifecycle
Design and evolve Kubernetes-based services supporting device and data operations
Take responsibility for monitoring, version control, and lifecycle management of our global gateway fleet
Lead technical investigations, root cause analyses, and validation work in a regulated environment
Strengthen the team through mentorship, technical guidance, and shared engineering practices
About you
You are an experienced software engineer who combines technical depth with the ability to bring others along. You are comfortable navigating complex systems and enjoy connecting the dots between devices, infrastructure, and applications.
You work in a structured and pragmatic way, and you are used to environments where documentation, traceability, and quality assurance are part of everyday engineering.
We believe you have:
A master's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field
Extensive experience in backend development with Java and preferably React Native
Strong experience with Kubernetes and cloud-based environments
Experience within IoT, connected devices, distributed systems, or large device fleets
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
If you have experience with Python, Azure, Infrastructure as Code or GitHub Actions we see that as a plus.
Interested? Apply today!
We will review your application as soon as possible. If you have questions or want to know more, feel free to reach out to Gabriella Hagström, Talent Acquisition Consultant, at gabriella.hagstrom@ants.se
