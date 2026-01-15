Lead Engineer, Digital Key Hardware
2026-01-15
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a digital key platform team within the automotive industry, focused on developing digital key hardware and interface components. The work includes verifying and validating end-customer behavior and collaborating closely with external suppliers to ensure robust deliveries.
In this role, you will lead the hardware development for next-generation digital key solutions, with responsibility for securing deliveries to both production and aftermarket.
Job DescriptionLead the hardware development of the Digital Key solution and surrounding interface components
Compile technical requirements from internal stakeholders and align scope with suppliers
Drive supplier development to ensure requirements, timelines, and cost efficiency are met
Secure deliveries for production and aftermarket throughout the development cycle
Review test and validation results together with suppliers and internal stakeholders
Plan and follow up the team's activities and timeline
Collaborate with internal interfaces such as attributes, mechanical integration, and software development
Act as the project lead in a cross-functional team including HW engineers, SW responsible, and suppliers
RequirementsProduct development experience from the automotive industry
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Electronics, Computer Science, Automation, or equivalent
Experience leading or coordinating technical deliveries involving external suppliers
Strong ability to structure, plan, and organize work
Fluency in English
Nice to haveExperience in diagnostics
Experience in software integration and/or software testing
Experience managing or owning electronic components for release to production
Application
