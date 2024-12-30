Lead Engineer ABB Large Motors & Generators
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
As part of the ongoing energy transition, we are now looking for a Lead Engineer to play a key role in our synchronous condenser projects within the Large Motors & Generators division in Västerås, Sweden. Your main responsibility will be to serve as the technical lead for engineering activities related to synchronous condenser applications, working closely with customers, subcontractors, and other stakeholders within the division. You will report to the Manager for Synchronous Condensers and join a dynamic, highly skilled team. This role offers the opportunity to work on innovative and impactful projects in the energy sector, while also providing a chance to develop within a highly experienced team. You will enjoy a dynamic and collaborative work environment, with plenty of opportunities for both professional growth and enjoyment along the way.
Your responsibilities
Ensuring that all technical activities are efficient and cost-effectively executed according to contract specifications, quality standards and safety requirements
Executing assignments using established solutions while acting as primary technical interface with all project stakeholders, specifically the customer
Providing technical support to project managers, commissioning and start-up activities
Responsibility for the coordination of engineering activities, also for creating, reviewing, tracking and responding to engineering change requests
Evaluating and managing risk and opportunities
Driving technical solutions for maximal platform reuse and compliance with customer requirements
Interaction with customers, contractors and suppliers
Support the sales department in preparing for technical offers for new projects
Qualifications for the role
You hold a technical university diploma within relevant field
At least five years of experience in similar roles, preferably within the power system business
Experience from participating in and coordinating teams in global environment
Good understanding of risk and opportunity management
Fluency in English, written and spoken alike
Good communication skills
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators ' division is a global leader in technology that powers all industries towards an enegry efficient, productive future. For 140 years we have been trusted by industry leaders worldwide to develop solutions that solve their engineering challenges. Our factory in Vasteras, Sweden designs, manufactures and delivers large synchronous motors, generators and condensors, from standard to highly specialized designs. Our global footprint within ABB ensures delivery of dependable and robust solutions to diverse industries worldwide, even in the most challenging environments. Visit new-abb.com/motors-generators
Recruiting Manager Kristina Carlquist, +46 706-03 22 03, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703-96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767-69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730-77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722-05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
