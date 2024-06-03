Lead Engineer
2024-06-03
Lead Engineer for flatness measurement and control systems to Västerås
Do you want to be part of and influence the transformation of both society and industry for a more productive and sustainable future? At ABB, you get to do this at the same time as you get to work in a company that cares for its employees and offers you unique opportunities.
What we offer
ABB Measurement and Analytics division is among the world leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
ABB offers good educational and career opportunities. As part of ABB, you get the opportunity to work flexibly with the freedom to choose the most suitable workplace. In addition to this, we offer, among other things, wellness allowances, sports activities, extra parental pay, health examinations, reduced working hours and the benefits portal Benify with private discounts and offers.
Your profile
For the role as Lead Engineer we are looking for someone who wants to implement the customer functionality of the Stressometer system. Our cutting/edge product Stressometer is used for measuring and controlling the flatness in the metal sheets produced in cold rolling mills. As Lead Engineer you can expect varied tasks, that will give you good opportunities to evolve. Due to our frequent interaction with customers, we see that you strive towards being comfortable presenting solutions and discussing the technical challenges our customers face.
What does Niclas Helfridsson, Manager Order Engineering, has to say about working at ABB?
"I started at ABB in Arboga as a designer/project manager and later got the opportunity to become a project manager at Force Measurement. I like the products and technology, and it's fun to now be involved in its development. The vision for the future is standardized flexibility with digital systems and fast processes. ABB offers a modern work environment, lectures, and afterwork events, among several other benefits. Force Measurement has a family-like atmosphere and long employment duration, with a growth journey where everyone can contribute. To be successful as Lead Engineer, some important qualities are flexibility, structure, and cooperation skills."
Learn more about life at ABB.https://career.masterhelp.se/abb
Responsibilities
Participation in kick-off meetings as technical coordinator for the ABB Stressometer flatness measurement and control system together with the ABB project team and the customer at the project startup.
Understanding, assessment, and discussion of the customer-specific requirements and the possibly already existing system landscape on site to create the highest possible benefit for the customer regarding quality, cost, and commissioning time.
Specification of the network-, signal-, and fieldbus interfaces between the ABB Stressometer flatness measurement and control system to be integrated and the existing or newly emerging process control and automation landscape in the rolling mill on-site.
Planning, structuring, and preparation of the specifically for the customer rolling mill customized flatness measurement and control application and the graphical HMI system for the rolling mill operators based on existing, standardized, and continuously evolving configurable / parameterizable application components and libraries of the ABB Stressometer product.
Transfer and implement of the created application onto the Stressometer delivery system, examination, and verification of the function and control behaviour with subsequent technical acceptance and approval of the system before delivery to the customer.
Technical support to the globally acting ABB personnel at the plants during service and commissioning missions.
Generation of project specific customer documentation as part of the scope of delivery which contains a description of the delivered application in line with the signal interface and a user instruction for the supplied graphical HMI system.
Qualifications
Bachelor or Master of Science in engineering disciplines or equivalent.
Good knowledge in measurement, automation control and regulation technology and theory, basic programming, and good computer skills.
Knowledge and experience in the handling and commissioning of process automation equipment.
Knowledge of industrial standard communication protocols, e.g. TCP/IP, Modbus, PROFIBUS, PROFINET, and general computer network communication via routers and other network devices.
Very pronounced customer focus and high demands for quality.
Good knowledge in English, written and spoken alike. Communication skills in Swedish.
Willingness to travel, mainly internationally.
Previous working experiences within the rolling and metals industry or other process industries is meritorious but is not an exclusion criterion if non-existent. You share ABB's fundamental values regarding safety and integrity, which means that you are risk-aware and take responsibility for your own actions while feeling responsible for your colleagues and the business.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Tina Kervall, 0720-76 23 34, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About ABB
ABB is a leading company within technology for electrification and automation and enables a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, operated, and controlled. Based on more than 140 years of expertise, ABB's approximately 105,000 employees drive new innovations that speed up the industrial transition. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB
(org.nr 556765-2762) Arbetsplats
ABB AB Jobbnummer
8724552