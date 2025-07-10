Lead Engineer
2025-07-10
Lead Engineer
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Lead Engineer with Suspension system experience, to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
Design Development of Suspension System components Air Spring, Coil Spring, Damper, Spring Aid, ARB, Link Arms, Subframe
Set specification, verification requirements and integration of components to meet the performance, quality, cost and project timeline targets for components and suspension system.
Define DPR/TR and conduct design reviews. Define component test plans and review test results. Sign off PV and DV test plan.
Close coordination with CFT - System Architect and Attribute team finalize specifications and requirements.
Drive suppliers to meet the performance, quality, cost and project timeline targets requirement and document as per NPD in automotive industry
Coordinate with Suppliers, CAE, Testing Teams for detail verification and validation of requirements
Work in close collaboration with Cross functional team
Secure all deliverables and documentation as per NPD stages
Attend and support agile ceremonies
Knowledge/Experience
Bachelor Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
8-10 years' work experience with Suspension System and components
Knowledge of product development stages, Technical Logical Delivery Plan
Documentation for component and system (DFMEA, Design reviews, DPR & ESOW, DV PV Plan etc)
Project management - Milestone deliveries, Cost Management for components in ownership, PPAP
Knowledge of Passenger Vehicle Suspension:
System sizing for performance,
Durability and Endurance requirement for suspension components
Vehicle Dynamics Tuning parameters and Tuning Process,
Material Science,
Design for Manufacturing, Assembly and service
Failure Analysis and Resolution Techniques
BOM Management EBOM and Material BOM with Team Center/KDP experience
Competence in technical specifications e.g. 2D/3D drawings, GDnT, and attribute sign off. documentation
Knowledge of Vehicle Dynamics and NVH performance validation and issue resolution is meritorious
Software Knowledge - Teamcenter PLM and KDP, PCT, PECCA, TC PLM Visview, VIRA.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
