Lead Developer Infotainment C++

Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Jobs within Infotainment domain.
Telematics Electronic Module within infotainment ECU.
Description
This is an external consultant position with our Automotive R&D customer that specifically works in development of software for Android-powered Infotainment systems.
The work location is Gothenburg-Lindholmen & 100% onsite at client's high tech work place.
We are now looking for a Lead Developer within our R&D department, to be a leader in the development of low-level software modules responsible for managing the software flashing either through car diagnostics interface or over-the-air. This is a key area to be able to produce and maintain the cars.
Tasks
As a Lead Developer you will be a Senior person in a development team so you need competence and experience from C++ development and unit/component testing in an embedded Linux/QNX environment.
Proven experience in working with low-level coding, file systems or automotive diagnostics is considered a plus.
You will also be part of our Lead Developer Community, contributing to improvements and innovation within developer tools, methods and architecture.
Qualifications
- You are a true leader who is motivated by challenging tasks, have a personal interest in technology and love to make the best software product out there.
- You are passionate about bringing the best out of others and feel comfortable in mentoring and coaching.
- You need a strong technical competence within embedded development related to Android, drivers and data handling as well as leader abilities to mentor your team to success.
- You like to see the whole picture and have an overall understanding of the complete system.
- You will collaborate with our external suppliers and partners as well as the car factory to achieve the goals.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
