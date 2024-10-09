Lead Developer
Who we are
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empower societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play a meaningful role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
We are looking for a forward-thinking and innovative person to join one of our dynamic development teams. Telenor is rapidly adapting to the digital future, and we are looking for people with a natural proactive drive who want to make a difference.
What you will do
As a Lead Developer, you will help shape the technical vision and ensure the quality of software within your team, working primarily with AWS and Java SpringBoot microservices. You will lead the design of robust, scalable, and secure solutions, while mentoring team members in best practices for coding, design, and performance optimization.
You will collaborate with stakeholders, architects, and team leaders to support project and development planning. Your role will also involve at least 50% hands-on coding, conducting code reviews, and continuously improving development processes, focusing on maintaining the product's technical health. You'll also be accountable for enhancing developer experience and helping the team balance short- and long-term goals, ensuring delivery of key objectives and adhering to technical guidelines.
In addition, you will be part of the Lead Developer chapter, where you will:
* Actively drive and participate in improvement projects and ways of working.
* Contribute to coding standards and design patterns.
* Proactively share knowledge and insights across teams.
* Actively work to improve the overall developer experience.
* Assist management in tactical and strategic work.
* Host technical interviews to help grow the team with top talent.
Who you are
You are an experienced software developer with a deep understanding of custom-built applications and strong expertise in AWS, Java SpringBoot microservices, and system design patterns (scalability, resilience, security). You have a strategic mindset when it comes to software architecture and are proficient in DevOps practices like CI/CD. You're analytical, a problem solver, and comfortable managing complex projects, leading teams, and communicating effectively.
Self-leadership, time management, and a proactive approach are key attributes of your working style. You lead by example, continuously learn, and are passionate about improving technical excellence within your team. You don't feel the need to be the most senior developer in the team but are comfortable working with and delegating to more senior technical experts, while contributing code alongside them.
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of working - We believe flexibility and freedom in how you execute your work are drivers for performance, engagement, and work-life balance. While we value this flexibility, we strongly believe in the power of in-person collaboration and encourage our team to work from the office as much as possible. Our offices are designed as hubs of creativity, teamwork, and company spirit, providing the ideal space for collaboration and connection.
* A generous health and benefits package - including wellness grants, health insurance, "give me a break" days, occupational pension, and much more.
* Development programs - to deepen your knowledge and broaden your competence.
Come join us now
If you would like to know more, please contact zlatomir.iliev@telenor.se
. Please apply by following the "apply" link in the ad. We do not evaluate CVs sent directly to us via email.
Good to know
According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments.
Application deadline: We evaluate candidates continuously, so please apply today.
