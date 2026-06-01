Intralogistics Developer
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Älmhult
2026-06-01
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. We put togetherness at the heart of everything we do. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA is one of the world's leading home furnishing companies. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We do this by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them.
IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units in Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organisation, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs. Read more about SCD here.
The SCD Intralogistics organisation is responsible to establish, lead, support and develop logistics solutions for the various IKEA units that have a logistical and fulfilment component, including the development and innovation agenda of intralogistics at IKEA global. In practical terms, Intralogistics shall lead and educate in creating concepts, processes and solutions for IKEA Handling and Storage of products as well as to act as centre of expertise for all establishments of logistics units around the globe. The organisation is in strong lead towards a more mechanical and automated goods handling.
Do you get energy from influencing, interacting and working together to deliver great business results, this is probably a very interesting assignment for you!
Job Description
As an Intralogistics Developer, you will develop and maintain the Handle and Store products processes and contribute to the integration of the Handle and Store products process in the global IKEA processes.
You are an expert in the field of intralogistics and know the core of the operations of distribution centres and customer distribution centres.
You are responsible for all processes, concepts, tools and working methods related to the Handle and Store products process.
As an Intralogistics developer you support the prioritisation and development of identified business needs through business analysis.
As the Intralogistics Developer you will among other tasks:
Be responsible for the logistical set-up process within any Intralogistics project and secure a verification of the developed ways of working and that all Intralogistics business requirements are met
Drive concept, process improvement and development initiatives, including preparation of decision material and recommendations
Lead concept and process improvements, as well as development initiatives and prepare bases for decision material
Lead Reviews and Improvement Potential Analysis activities with Logistic Units to identify and close
gaps, support further improvement opportunities and strengthen operational excellence.
Be responsible to develop and keep process documentation up to date as well as related working methods and learning material
Be responsible for all processes, concepts, tools and working methods related to the Handle and Store products process
Secure coordination and consistency in the process development towards other connected processes
Support the prioritisation and development of identified business needs and process improvement potentials through business analysis
Travels are included periodically in this position
Qualifications
You have a strong passion to guide automation & design into the future, having a strong drive in the field of logistics, digitalisation and automation. You have a strong interest in Supply Chain and Intralogistics as well as in technology, digitalisation, automation and robotics. Last but not least, you have the passion to drive and develop the business and yourself to deliver excellent results and a strong desire to collaborate and interact with all stakeholders.
We also see that you have:
Very good understanding of the processes within a logistics unit
Good understanding of how your everyday work adds customer value by delivering result
Capability to build trust and relationships, in order to build long-term business partnership internally and externally of IKEA
Ability to handle complexity and to deal with multiple activities simultaneously
An agile mind-set and move with speed and direction
A university degree in the relevant area of study is a plus or 3-5 years of relevant work experience
A good knowledge and understanding of IKEA processes and organisations as well as a strong knowledge of IKEA's supply chain is plus
A good overview of the IKEA System landscape is a plus
Fluent in English both written and verbal
Additional information
We always recruit based on values, competence, potential and diversity. We will first consider co-workers employed at Inter IKEA Group impacted by organizational changes. For this specific recruitment priority will be given to impacted co-workers in IKEA Core Business Supply provided competence requirements are met for the role.
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position can be located in Älmhult, Sweden. We regret that we are unable to handle applications made by e-mail. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, but no later than 14 June. 2026.
For more information about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Competence Hub Development Manager Christian Hetmann at christian.hetmann@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9940562