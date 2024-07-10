Lead Design Electrical Engineer - Test Facilities and Equipment
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
The Project Management group governs and drives program/project/construction assignments deliveries to VT&MT (Verification, Testing, and Materials Technology). We aim to be experts in executing technical complex industrial program/project/construction assignments for test facilities and equipment development at Group Trucks Technology (GTT).
VT&MT is responsible for the operation, maintenance, and development of test and materials technology laboratories. We work both locally and globally to deliver high-quality results and expert functions within our areas of responsibility. VT&MT is a part of Powertrain Engineering, GTT in Gothenburg. We have a legacy of innovation. Innovations that we do today will reshape the transportation industry of tomorrow.
What you will do
As a Lead Design Engineer within Electrical Engineering in Project Management you need a blend of technical expertise, project management skills, and effective communication. You are, together with your colleagues, responsible for electrical and automation systems by analyzing and understanding incoming needs from internal customers. You will define specifications for design or procurement, and secure high-quality deliveries.
You are expected to bring expertise in:
* High level of knowledge of electricity, standards related to it and a good understanding of the EMC, High Voltage, and Low Voltage Directive.
* Basic knowledge of Electrical Safety, CE marking, and machine directives.
* Coaching and support with guidance in electrical engineering.
You will create sustainable solutions within test cell electronics, electrical load units, and measurement equipment aligned with future demands. Together with your team, you will take part in benchmarking different systems to create state-of-the-art laboratories.
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but we believe that you are a structured and solution-oriented person who enjoys working cross-functionally and building relationships. Since we work in close cooperation with our stakeholders and other teams, you are a communicative team player with a high degree of personal responsibility. An eagerness to learn and a "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. Strong technical passion and drive make you a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding exploring new knowledge areas.
Requirements:
* University degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent education.
* Several years' work experience within industrial projects/design.
* Experience in complex machinery deliveries/installations and hand-over to line organization.
* Experienced in iteration ways of working and optimization.
* English proficiency, both written and spoken. Swedish is a merit.
It is considered a merit if you have knowledge and/or experience in testing and verification, and test cell set-up and structure. Knowledge of Elplan, ElproCAD, and understanding of documentation systems is good to have. Additionally, experience with cable sizing, measurement techniques and electronics, signal handling and quality, and PID regulator technology is a plus.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 34 forward. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "12055-42667649". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Martin Sundberg 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8796562