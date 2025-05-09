Lead data platform engineer
2025-05-09
Role: Lead Data Platform Engineer
We're seeking a skilled and proactive Lead Data Platform Engineer to play a key role in launching and shaping a scalable and developer-friendly data platform for one of our clients. In this role, you'll be instrumental in architecting foundational components, making practical technology decisions, and working closely with infrastructure, platform, and engineering teams to lay the groundwork for long-term platform success.
This position is ideal for someone who enjoys getting hands-on from day one - writing code, tackling technical integrations, and delivering tangible results - while also contributing strategic insight, structure, and forward-thinking ideas.
Your Responsibilities Will Include:
Designing and building essential components for data cataloging, standardized storage formats, publishing SDKs, orchestration tools, and metadata tracking.
Evaluating and integrating open-source solutions such as Flyte, Dagster, DataHub, and Amundsen.
Contributing to the integration and positioning of Databricks within the broader platform ecosystem.
Defining standards and tooling for data structure (e.g., Parquet), access permissions, schema management, and dataset versioning.
Developing best practices and reusable paths for teams to produce and consume data effectively.
Promoting a platform mindset by ensuring the system is modular, observable, and user-friendly.
What We're Looking For:
7+ years of hands-on software development experience, preferably involving data-intensive systems or internal platform development.
Strong familiarity with data orchestration tools (e.g., Airflow, Dagster, Flyte).
Practical knowledge of cloud environments - Azure is preferred, but experience with AWS or GCP is also welcome.
Hands-on experience with Databricks and its surrounding ecosystem is highly beneficial.
A solid understanding of metadata handling, data lineage, and ownership within data products.
Prior experience building internal developer platforms or contributing to shared infrastructure tools.
Proficiency in Python and comfort with command-line tooling; SQL knowledge is also expected.
A pragmatic mindset with the ability to balance delivery speed and technical robustness.
Strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively across teams.
Bonus Qualifications:
Experience integrating with tools such as Power BI, Backstage, or other metadata/catalog platforms.
Understanding of Delta Lake and lakehouse-style architectures.
Background in data engineering, DevOps, or developer experience.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
