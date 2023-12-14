Lead Data Engineer till Musti Group, Solna/Helsinki
Musti makes the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun. We are the leading Nordic pet care company and we operate an omnichannel business model to cater for the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden and Norway. We offer a wide, curated assortment of pet products. We also provide pet care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected locations.
Musti Group's net sales were EUR 422 million in the financial year 2023. At the end of the financial year 2023, the company had 1,582 employees, over 1,5 million loyal customers and 342 stores.
Lead Data Engineer
In this position, you will be leading, designing and hands-on developing solutions using Musti Group's data platform architecture. We are looking for a person who wants to make an impact by designing and building scalable solutions to complex problems. In this position, you will have a great opportunity to contribute to the company-level development in a Nordic leading company in the pet care business. To a person who is passionate about data - Musti will provide a dynamic working environment that also gives an excellent drive for personal development.
In this role you will
• Act as an owner of the modern data platform and data architecture
• Design and develop data pipelines, related integrations, modeling, and architecture
• Be passionate about exploring and identifying the best solutions to fit the business requirements and use cases related to data and analytics.
• Hands-on support and maintenance of the current data & analytics data architecture and data flows, as well as support and mentor data & analytics team members working with the data
• Manage and set up chosen technologies and new features according to business needs
• Manage vendors and cost of related solutions
The following skills will help you to succeed in this position
• Technical background and programming experience
• Strong knowledge of SQL & relational databases (SQL programming, relational databases & data modeling)
• Experience in Cloud data platforms and tools (AWS, Azure, DV 2.0, ETL/ELT)
• Hands on skills with Snowflake and Matillion considered an advantage
• Proficiency with programming languages (e.g. Python, R) is seen as beneficial
• Understanding of Business Intelligence tools (e.g. QlikCloud) and advanced analytics
• Ability and passion to drive the technical platforms with strong focus and solution orientation
• Excellent communication, collaboration, and facilitation skills in a dynamic working environment. Knowledge of agile methods is also appreciated.
• Fluent language skills in English; Finnish or Swedish language skills are an advantage
Above all, we seek an ambitious attitude and willingness to solve problems. We appreciate a team player with a business-minded, pragmatic, down-to-earth, hands-on way of working and experience in retail and online business in a multinational environment.
Why to join our pack?
We offer you diverse and inspiring work in the rapidly growing and evolving business in one of the leading pet retail companies. You have the possibility to develop your work and the Musti chain. You get to work with other stakeholders but have the independent touch of your work. You will meet furry colleagues and you can bring your own four-legged friend to work with you.
You can join our team either in Stockholm or Helsinki and work flexibly according to our hybrid model. We often have dogs in the office; therefore the work might not be suitable for a person who is allergic to pets.
For further information please don't hesitate to contact our Reporting & Analytics Manager Veera Soini by calling +358 500 539 639 on 22.12.2023, or 3.1.2024, or IT Lead Architect Markku Norjos at +358 40 5615 938 on 15.12.2023, or 20.12.2023.
If you consider yourself a suitable candidate, please submit your application with your CV and salary request from the link below by 11.1.2024. Ersättning
